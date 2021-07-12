Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarke, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 13:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Clarke; Wilcox The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Clarke County in southwestern Alabama Southwestern Wilcox County in south central Alabama * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 119 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Whatley, or 7 miles south of Grove Hill, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jackson, Thomasville, Grove Hill, Whatley and Fulton. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH