'Nick should be here': Amanda Kloots says she's 'super emotional' as son Elvis starts his first day of preschool one year after losing her husband

By Heather Waugh For Dailymail.com
 18 days ago

Amanda Kloots admitted she got 'super emotional' as she packed her son's things for his first day of preschool on Monday.

It's been just over a year since Amanda lost her husband Nick Cordero to COVID-19 complications, and the TV personality got emotional as she experienced another one of her son Elvis' milestones without Nick.

'I was doing fine but all of a sudden got super emotional. Another part of grief you have to face that you don't realize until the moment.' Amanda wrote on a photo of the backpack she packed for Elvis, two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28NOLI_0auaiI5p00
First day! Amanda Kloots got emotional as she shared some posts on Monday as son Elvis headed off for his first day of preschool. It comes one year after she lost her husband Nick Cordero

'Nick should be here. We should be doing this together. Chin up. Brave face.' she added.

Amanda, 39, put together a packed lunch for her little boy and shared a clip of her lifting the lid to reveal the contents which included some pasta, shredded chicken, cheese and carrots.

'Elvis starts preschool today' she captioned the video along with several crying emojis.

She also posted an adorable photo of Elvis stood on the doorstep holding up a sign celebrating his first day of preschool and revealing some of his favorite things.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cALJ5_0auaiI5p00
Emotional: Amanda, 39, admitted she got emotional while getting her son's things ready 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cJ5gd_0auaiI5p00
Huge loss: Last week, Amanda paid a touching tribute to Nick - who she married in 2017 - on the first anniversary of his death on July 5

Last week, Amanda paid a touching tribute to Nick - who she married in 2017 - on the first anniversary of his death on July 5.

The Talk panelist emotionally reflected on how her 'biggest fear' was realized when the Broadway star passed away in July 2020 after battling coronavirus.

She wrote on Instagram: 'Today hurts, there is no other way around it. One year ago you left us and became our angel in heaven. You were surrounded by so much love and Led Zeppelin playing on Spotify-no doubt that was your doing, not mine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zW4e9_0auaiI5p00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f1bwx_0auaiI5p00

'What happened was unthinkable, losing you was my biggest fear. I used to tell you all the time, "Don’t you dare go anywhere. If I lost you, I don't know what I’d do".

'There hasn't been a day this year where you weren’t missed, thought about and talked about. Thank you for being our guardian angel, for sending me signs, for being my DJ in heaven. I know you’re just 2" away. (sic)'

She added: 'We only had a few short years together but they were filled with so much love, laughter, adventure, dreams, change and growth. It was my 'Nick era' and I'll have it forever.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uutFA_0auaiI5p00
Milestone: She also posted an adorable photo of Elvis stood on the doorstep holding up a sign celebrating his first day of preschool and revealing some of his favorite things

Amanda recently admitted she still cries every day after Nick's passing.

She said: 'A lot of people have said to me, "It gets easier and time helps", and I don't know if I found that yet. I still pretty much cry every day. It's growing pains ... I think it gets easier because you learn tools to help yourself. And in the beginning, you don't know those tools yet.

'With Elvis, like there's so many things that he does or there's times in life that you just wish your person was there to celebrate with. I think that that's where it's harder because you miss your person so much.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yDbRr_0auaiI5p00
Strength: Throughout everything, Amanda has maintained a positive attitude as she documents her life on social media

