Cotton Annex, primed for a massive residential conversion, sells

By Tristan Navera
Washington Business Journal
 18 days ago
A California company appears to have acquired the U.S. Department of Agriculture's historic Cotton Annex building just as it is being primed for a major redevelopment. Douglas Development Corp. sold the building at 300 12th St. SW to San Francisco-based Carmel Partners Inc. for $45 million, according to a deed recorded Monday. Earlier this year, the U.S. Commission on Fine Arts approved plans to convert the 120,000-square-foot building into 615 residential units, 1,300 square feet of retail and 93 below-grade parking spaces.

www.bizjournals.com

Washington, DC
The Washington Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/washington
