Cotton Annex, primed for a massive residential conversion, sells
A California company appears to have acquired the U.S. Department of Agriculture's historic Cotton Annex building just as it is being primed for a major redevelopment. Douglas Development Corp. sold the building at 300 12th St. SW to San Francisco-based Carmel Partners Inc. for $45 million, according to a deed recorded Monday. Earlier this year, the U.S. Commission on Fine Arts approved plans to convert the 120,000-square-foot building into 615 residential units, 1,300 square feet of retail and 93 below-grade parking spaces.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0