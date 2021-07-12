Stargate Atlantis’: Joe Flanigan Tried to Buy the ‘Stargate’ Franchise
The Stargate franchise is one of sci fi television’s most beloved series, ranking alongside shows like Battlestar Galactica and Star Trek for its dedicated fanbase and impact. Unfortunately, the franchise had a tough time staying profitable after Stargate SG-1, ultimately resulting in the cancelation of Stargate Atlantis, and then Stargate Universe. Joe Flanigan, who played John Sheppard on Stargate Atlantis is a stalwart fan of the series. After feeling frustrated with MGM over how they treated the franchise, Flanigan himself tried to purchase the rights.www.cheatsheet.com
Comments / 0