Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Covid ‘exit wave’ inevitable when lockdown ends, warns Whitty

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09L4g4_0auai9EX00
Professor Chris Whitty (PA Wire)

The country will face an “exit wave” of coronavirus infections whenever restrictions are lifted, England’s chief medical officer has said.

Professor Chris Whitty said there is no “ideal date” for ending lockdown and there will be an increase in hospital admissions and deaths when it happens.

At a No 10 news conference, Boris Johnson confirmed most legal controls – including social-distancing rules – will end in England from next Monday.

However Prof Whitty said it is essential to proceed “steadily and cautiously” to reduce the numbers of people becoming seriously ill.

“There is extremely wide agreement that whenever we go through the next step, there is going to be what’s called an exit wave – there will be a wave associated with that,” he said.

“The slower we take it, the fewer people will have Covid, the smaller the peak will be, and the smaller the number of people who go into hospital and die.”

Under current modelling, the peak of the wave is not expected before mid-August, when there could be 1,000 to 2,000 hospital admissions per day, with deaths expected to reach between 100 and 200 per day, though there is a large amount of uncertainty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bD8Z8_0auai9EX00
HEALTH Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

The Government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said there is “no doubt” the country is in the midst of a third wave of the virus.

He said that while the vaccination rollout had reduced the numbers falling seriously ill, a rise in infections would mean more hospital admissions and deaths.

“Although the relationship between infections and hospitalisations is different, it still exists,” he said.

“If behaviour returns immediately to pre-pandemic levels that will be a very, very big rise (in infections). If we go slowly and cautiously, it will be less of a rise,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XaWhQ_0auai9EX00
The Government's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance (PA Wire)

Prof Whitty said there was “no clear evidence” a further delay to lockdown lifting would make a difference to overall numbers.

“There is no such thing as an ideal date – all the possible dates have downsides,” he said.

“If we could go at this point in time, we go at a point when there are still some people being vaccinated, but we are not going at a point when schools are just coming back, and we’re not going at a point where we’re going into autumn and winter.

“The modelling studies that have been done on this largely show that all dates essentially tend to lead to broadly similar outcomes – different models come to very slightly different conclusions.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

31K+
Followers
83K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Vallance
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Lockdown
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Covid-19 infections continue to rise in most parts of UK

Covid-19 infections are continuing to rise in most parts of the UK, though there are signs the rate of increase in England might have slowed, new figures suggest. Around one in 65 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week to July 24, up from one in 75 in the previous week, according to the latest estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Public HealthNBC Connecticut

England's Lifting of Covid Lockdowns Is a Danger to the Entire World, Experts Warn

LONDON — Global scientists have criticized the U.K. government's plans to ease almost all Covid-19 restrictions, calling it unethical and dangerous for the entire planet. Gathering at a virtual summit on Friday, leading scientists and government advisors from all over the world warned that Britain was heading for disaster by removing most of its remaining restrictions on Monday.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Chris Whitty warns Covid surge could get Britain ‘into trouble again surprisingly fast’

Britain is "not out of the woods yet" and the public should approach the end of coronavirus restrictions on Monday with caution, Professor Chris Whitty has said.England's chief medical officer warned that the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 is currently doubling about every three weeks and could reach "quite scary numbers" if the trend continues.Speaking at a webinar hosted by the Science Museum on Thursday evening, Prof Whitty said: "I don't think we should underestimate the fact that we could get into trouble again surprisingly fast."He added: "We are not by any means out of the woods...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Chris Whitty warns England could face another lockdown in next 5 weeks

Chris Whitty has warned Boris Johnson could be forced to order new Covid lockdown curbs in just five weeks. The Chief Medical Officer has said the "scary" growth in hospitalisations could leave the NHS "in trouble again surprisingly fast" after restrictions are lifted. Professor Whitty warned the Prime Minister may...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Britain WILL 'of course' face a new lockdown if Covid third wave hits 'unacceptable' levels of hospitalisations, minister warns - as admissions run AHEAD of models and Whitty admits new restrictions may have to be considered in within weeks

Britain will 'of course' face a new lockdown if Covid's third wave hits 'unacceptable' levels, a minister warned today after Chris Whitty admitted the country may have to face new restrictions within weeks. Solicitor General Lucy Frazer suggested it was the right time to open up because of the success...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Lockdown exit news - live: Current wave could see 200,000 cases a day warns Ferguson on eve of freedom day

The current wave of coronavirus infections could see up to 200,000 new cases a day, Imperial College London epidemiologist Neil Ferguson has warned.Prof Ferguson told BBC1’s Andrew Marr Show that it was “almost inevitable” that daily infection rates would hit a record 100,000 within a week, and that cases could spike at more than double that figure.His frightening announcement comes just hours ahead of England’s “freedom day”, where all remaining coronavirus restrictions are set to be lifted on Monday.All adults in the UK have been offered a Covid-19 vaccine ahead of the planned lifting of coronavirus restrictions on Monday,...
Public HealthMedscape News

UK COVID-19 Update: Whitty's Warning, COVID Complications

These are the UK coronavirus stories you need to know about today. Chief Medical Adviser Professor Chris Whitty told a webinar hosted by London's Science Museum that COVID-19 hospitalisations are doubling around every 3 weeks and could hit "quite scary numbers". "I don't think we should underestimate the fact that...
Public HealthBBC

Seaside poor health overlooked, warns Whitty

A national strategy is needed to tackle poor health and lower life expectancy in seaside towns, a report from England's chief medical officer says. Chris Whitty says these places might have natural beauty but suffer from high rates of serious illnesses. Coastal towns have been "overlooked by governments" and had...
Public Healthkentlive.news

SAGE professor issues warning on the 'effects' of lockdown ending in England

Professor Neil Ferguson from Imperial College London, and a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said it is still “too early to tell” what effect the unlocking will have, and stressed that continued “caution” is needed. Speaking on the BBC’s Today programme, Professor Ferguson said: “We won’t...

Comments / 0

Community Policy