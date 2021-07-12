Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Knights Do That Podcast with Darin Edwards ’97 ’10MS ’11PhD

ucf.edu
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this week’s Knights Do That episode, we speak with UCF grad Darin Edwards ’97 ’10MS ’11PhD, director of immunology at Moderna. Edwards earned his bachelor’s degree in biology, master’s degree in master’s degree in molecular biology and doctorate in biomedical sciences with a focus on neuroscience at UCF in 2011 and has an impressive resume including, most recently leading the research and development for the COVID-19 vaccine. Edwards discusses what it was like working on the COVID-19 vaccine, the moment it was released and what he looks forward to most as we approach a return to pre-pandemic work and life.

www.ucf.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
County
Orange County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Knights Do That Podcast#Pegasus#Ucf Marketing#Covid#Knights Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Moderna
News Break
FDA
News Break
Podcast
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy