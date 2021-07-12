Knights Do That Podcast with Darin Edwards ’97 ’10MS ’11PhD

In this week’s Knights Do That episode, we speak with UCF grad Darin Edwards ’97 ’10MS ’11PhD, director of immunology at Moderna. Edwards earned his bachelor’s degree in biology, master’s degree in master’s degree in molecular biology and doctorate in biomedical sciences with a focus on neuroscience at UCF in 2011 and has an impressive resume including, most recently leading the research and development for the COVID-19 vaccine. Edwards discusses what it was like working on the COVID-19 vaccine, the moment it was released and what he looks forward to most as we approach a return to pre-pandemic work and life.