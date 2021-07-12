Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norristown, PA

Norristown’s Chef Soul Brings His Southern Comfort Foods and Smoked Specialties to Harrisburg

Posted by 
MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Frg6p_0auai23S00
Chef Soul with his BBQ specialities.Images via Zachary's BBQ & Soul.

Norristown chef Keith Taylor, better known as “Chef Soul,” is bringing his southern comfort foods and smoked specialties to Harrisburg, writes Sue Gleiter for the Harrisburg Patriot-News.

The U.S. Army veteran opened his new eatery, Zachary’s BBQ & Soul, on July 6 inside Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center in the state’s capital.

The latest eatery joins Taylor’s other projects in the Philadelphia area.

These include Soul of Cooking Kitchen Experience, a culinary consulting company and interactive culinary studio, a catering business, and a pop-up trailer at the Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown.

The chef decided to branch out into Harrisburg after he was invited by HMAC owners to visit for a few days.

“Harrisburg was never really on my radar,” said Taylor. “I see life and love and Americana and that building says so much. It was really easy to see it’s just a great community.”

The new restaurant is named after Taylor’s son, Zachary, while the delicious recipes are inspired by family members, most notably his grandmother, Doris Taylor.

Read more about Chef Soul in the Harrisburg Patriot-News.

Comments / 0

MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norristown, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Lifestyle
Norristown, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Harrisburg, PA
Food & Drinks
City
Philadelphia, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comfort Foods#Southern Comfort#Cooking#Food Drink#Smoked Specialties#Zachary S Bbq Soul#U S Army#Hmac#Americana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Conshohocken, PAPosted by
MONTCO.Today

Dine Out With Your Furry Friend at These Crave Montco Month Pet-Friendly Restaurants

What’s better than dining out to celebrate missed birthdays, anniversaries, and other festivities? Dining out with your pup at several pet-friendly restaurants!. This week, Crave Montco Month, presented by the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board, highlights some of the many pet-friendly restaurants offering discounts and specials for you and your four-legged friend through July.
Jenkintown, PAPosted by
MONTCO.Today

For the First Time Worldwide, Jenkintown’s Manor College Debuts Eastern Christian Catechetics Certificate

The post-Baccalaureate Catechetics certificate program at Manor College is designed for catechists or laypeople who have a Bachelor’s Degree and want to specialize in the Eastern Christian Tradition. Starting in Fall 2021, Manor College will offer an Eastern Christian Catechetics Certificate, designed at educating catechists or laypeople with a Bachelor’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy