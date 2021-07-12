Norristown’s Chef Soul Brings His Southern Comfort Foods and Smoked Specialties to Harrisburg

Chef Soul with his BBQ specialities. Images via Zachary's BBQ & Soul.

Norristown chef Keith Taylor, better known as “Chef Soul,” is bringing his southern comfort foods and smoked specialties to Harrisburg, writes Sue Gleiter for the Harrisburg Patriot-News.

The U.S. Army veteran opened his new eatery, Zachary’s BBQ & Soul , on July 6 inside Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center in the state’s capital.

The latest eatery joins Taylor’s other projects in the Philadelphia area.

These include Soul of Cooking Kitchen Experience, a culinary consulting company and interactive culinary studio, a catering business, and a pop-up trailer at the Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown.

The chef decided to branch out into Harrisburg after he was invited by HMAC owners to visit for a few days.

“Harrisburg was never really on my radar,” said Taylor. “I see life and love and Americana and that building says so much. It was really easy to see it’s just a great community.”

The new restaurant is named after Taylor’s son, Zachary, while the delicious recipes are inspired by family members, most notably his grandmother, Doris Taylor.

