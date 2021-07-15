Idaho gas prices surge another 9 cents per gallon

As more Americans hit the road for vacation, the demand for fuel continues to increase.

AAA says gas prices in Idaho were up 9 cents during the past week as road trip season hits full stride. The price for a gallon of regular gas now stand at $3.58. That's 30 cents more than a month ago.

Meanwhile, AAA says the national average currently sits at $3.15, which is two cents more than a week ago and seven cents more than a month ago.



AAA reports that gasoline demand across the country recently topped 10 million barrels per day for the first time on record. That's driving gas and crude oil prices upward.



"'Turbulent' isn't a big enough word to describe what's happening at the pumps these days," says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. "It's clear that surging gas prices aren't going to let up anytime soon, particularly in the western states."



Idaho drivers saw the 4th-largest jump at the pumps this week. Utah, which supplies most of the Gem State's fuel, led the way with an 11-cent increase.



Nearly 25 state averages were up by at least two cents per gallon. Prices range from $2.76 per gallon in Mississippi to $4.31 per gallon in California.



Here's a selection of Idaho gas prices as of 7/12/21:



Boise - $3.67

Coeur d'Alene - $3.39

Franklin - $3.65

Idaho Falls - $3.49

Lewiston - $3.42

Pocatello - $3.54

Twin Falls - $3.67

