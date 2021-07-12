Wayne Rooney hands ex-Man Utd team-mate Ravel Morrison lifeline with offer to train with Derby

WAYNE ROONEY is giving Ravel Morrison a career lifeline by letting him train at Derby County.

Morrison, 28, played at Manchester United when Rooney was in his prime but is currently without a club.

Ravel Morrison has been without a club since leaving ADO Den Haag in January Credit: Getty

Ravel Morrison, pictured playing for West Ham, was at Man Utd when Wayne Rooney was in his prime Credit: Getty

The talented star is staying fit with the Rams and hoping to catch the eye as he plots his next move after years of moving clubs.

Morrison was due to head to Mexico to sign for a top team after leaving Dutch side ADO Den Haag in January.

Rooney has stepped in to take a look as he ponders his future.

Derby are currently working under transfer restrictions and there would not be much money to offer Morrison, but it could yet work for all parties.

The 28-year-old didn't make a single league appearance at Old Trafford before leaving for West Ham.

He also had spells at Lazio and Sheffield United, and loan stays at Birmingham, QPR, Cardiff and Middlesbrough.

The former England youth prospect switched allegiances to represent Jamaica last year.

But Morrison has been without a club since his deal with ADO Den Haag was mutually terminated in January.

He recently revealed his love for Arsenal and how he wants to see the Gunners win the Premier League again.

Morrison said on the Stratford Paddock podcast: "I'm a Gunner. I'm a Gunner.

"I'm not a United fan. I would like United to come second in the league and Arsenal to win the league.

"I would always want United to be the second team, never to go lower than that.

"I will always appreciate Manchester United, but obviously, Arsenal would win the league."