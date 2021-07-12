Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Wayne Rooney hands ex-Man Utd team-mate Ravel Morrison lifeline with offer to train with Derby

By Alan Nixon
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 18 days ago

WAYNE ROONEY is giving Ravel Morrison a career lifeline by letting him train at Derby County.

Morrison, 28, played at Manchester United when Rooney was in his prime but is currently without a club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25aQqM_0auahuEI00
Ravel Morrison has been without a club since leaving ADO Den Haag in January Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GkvQF_0auahuEI00
Ravel Morrison, pictured playing for West Ham, was at Man Utd when Wayne Rooney was in his prime Credit: Getty

The talented star is staying fit with the Rams and hoping to catch the eye as he plots his next move after years of moving clubs.

Morrison was due to head to Mexico to sign for a top team after leaving Dutch side ADO Den Haag in January.

Rooney has stepped in to take a look as he ponders his future.

Derby are currently working under transfer restrictions and there would not be much money to offer Morrison, but it could yet work for all parties.

The 28-year-old didn't make a single league appearance at Old Trafford before leaving for West Ham.

He also had spells at Lazio and Sheffield United, and loan stays at Birmingham, QPR, Cardiff and Middlesbrough.

The former England youth prospect switched allegiances to represent Jamaica last year.

But Morrison has been without a club since his deal with ADO Den Haag was mutually terminated in January.

He recently revealed his love for Arsenal and how he wants to see the Gunners win the Premier League again.

COMPETITION: WIN A MERCEDES AMG A45S WORTH £51,000 PLUS UP TO £50k IN CASH

Morrison said on the Stratford Paddock podcast: "I'm a Gunner. I'm a Gunner.

"I'm not a United fan. I would like United to come second in the league and Arsenal to win the league.

"I would always want United to be the second team, never to go lower than that.

"I will always appreciate Manchester United, but obviously, Arsenal would win the league."

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
234K+
Followers
25K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Rooney
Person
Ravel Morrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Sheffield United#Uk#Dutch#Ado Den Haag#Mercedes#Stratford Paddock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
News Break
Sheffield United F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd boss Solskjaer happy seeing Morrison today at Derby

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is happy seeing Ravel Morrison today. For today's friendly against Derby, there are some familiar faces in the Derby side, including Morrison who is on trial with the Rams and trying to earn a contract. Solskjaer coached Morrison as youth coach at United. “I...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chong, Pellistri score as Man Utd win at Derby

Manchester United have won their first pre-season friendly, with a 2-1 triumph at Derby County on Sunday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ensured his squad had a proper run-out but still secured a positive result, with Tahith Chong and Facundo Pellistri scoring the goals, both from the right-wing berth. Chong is doing preseason with United, though has signed on-loan with Birmingham City.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Man Utd hero Rooney gives verdict on summer signing Sancho

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has given his thoughts on the club's marquee summer signing Jadon Sancho. The Red Devils are very close to officially announcing the signing of Sancho, as he goes through his medical and other processes before putting his signature on the dotted line. The 21-year-old should...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Watch: Highlights of Man Utd friendly win at Derby

See highlights of Manchester United's 2-1 win at Derby County on Sunday. United kicked off their preseason programme with victory at Wayne Rooney's Derby County on Sunday. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer selected a competitive starting XI and saw his team win 2-1 on the day via goals from Facundo Pellistri and Tahith Chong. Chong, while on-loan with Birmingham City, is doing his preseason with United.

Comments / 0

Community Policy