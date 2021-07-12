Cancel
Public Health

Germany to base COVID-19 restrictions on more than case numbers

PBS NewsHour
 18 days ago
BERLIN (AP) — With COVID-19 cases again on the rise, German officials said on Monday said that authorities need a “broader focus” beyond the country’s infection rate to fully gauge the impact the pandemic is having on the health system and the kind of measures that should be taken. For...

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

