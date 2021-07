Arizona officials reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for a fourth straight day on Saturday, The Associated Press reported. According to Arizona’s Department of Health Services, 1,152 new positive cases were reported on Saturday along with 14 COVID-19-related deaths. The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations also rose to 745 on Friday, surpassing the recent totals of 500 to 600 daily hospitalizations in the months of May and June.