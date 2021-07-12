‘Barefoot Contessa’: Ina Garten Enhances Her Summer Lobster Rolls Recipe With 2 Surprising Ingredients

Ina Garten's recipes are simply the best. Garten, who is also known as the Barefoot Contessa, is one of the most well-known and well-loved cooks on the planet, and when you make one of her recipes, you always know it will be top-notch. Her mac and cheese is fantastic by itself, but the added twist by our very own Liz Capozzoli takes it to a whole new level. Capozzoli of Owl Baking took the recipe and added an Italian spin to it — making it both unique and delicious. She added roasted garlic, fresh basil, and some shredded mozzarella cheese. If your mouth wasn't watering yet, it probably is now! "I went with an Italian twist because Ina's original recipe calls for sliced tomatoes on top," Capozzoli says. "To me, any pasta dish that calls for tomatoes is also begging for some garlic and fresh basil! I decided to opt for roasted garlic because it is milder and blends easily when making the roux base for the cheese mixture."