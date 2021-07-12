Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

‘Barefoot Contessa’: Ina Garten Enhances Her Summer Lobster Rolls Recipe With 2 Surprising Ingredients

By Julia Mullaney
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Barefoot Contessa star Ina Garten loves putting her own touch on a classic dish. Garten has been a celebrity chef for decades, and fans love that she can take something complex and break it down into a doable recipe. Garten has a few summer favorites, but her lobster rolls are...

www.cheatsheet.com

Comments / 0

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

110K+
Followers
67K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ina Garten
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lobster Meat#Lobster Roll#Barefoot Contessa#Food Drink#Food Network#Italian#Pbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
FIRST For Women

Take Your Potato Salad to the Next Level With This Secret Ingredient

Potato salad is a staple at my house for the fourth of July, and for every backyard barbecue, for that matter. While I know that my regular recipe is always a hit, this year I went looking for some cooking hacks that could help me take things up a notch. Luckily, I stumbled upon one totally unexpected and easy-to-add ingredient that gives this dish such a powerful boost in flavor — dill pickle relish.
Recipescountryliving.com

Tuna Noodle Casserole

Tuna noodle casserole is perfect for nights when you don't want to go shopping or spend money on takeout. Made mostly with pantry ingredients, it's easy to keep everything you need to make it on hand. Lots of recipes recommend making a fresh sauce with cream and mushrooms, but here, we're sticking with cans of condensed mushroom soup. The point of this meal is that it is both delicious and easy. And we're keeping it that way!
Recipessnjtoday.com

Peachy Bites

It’s Jersey peach season! My family and I love peaches in pies, cobblers, crumbles or crisps, pancakes, muffins, etc. but my personal favorite way to enjoy a peach is to give it a wash and go in for a bite!. Peaches are as nutritious as they are delicious, so go...
Columbia, SCWIS-TV

New recipes for the summer!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Need new ideas for a delicious, fresh seasonal salad or a dish using summer veggies? Nutrition consultant Lere’ Robinson of Alive Again has a few new recipes for you. She says the key word is -- fresh. Lere’ is a regular on WIS TV Midday. During...
Recipesmashed.com

Homemade Lobster Ravioli Recipe

Homemade lobster ravioli is one of those meals that simply sounds divine. At first glance, this recipe may seem a bit intimidating, but we promise that with the recipe's creator Autumn LeAnn taking you step-by-step meticulously through the process, you can make this indulgent, seriously-impressive, deceptively-uncomplicated meal. As far as...
Recipeshvmag.com

Make the Most of Summer Ingredients With These Rhubarb Recipes

There’s more to this versatile stalk than pie. Enjoy Hudson Valley rhubarb in a traditional English dessert, as well as a tangy vinaigrette. Fresh rhubarb is in season at Hudson Valley farm stands for a little longer (the season runs from April to July), so there’s no time like the present to celebrate. Look for firm stalks (the red ones are supposedly a little less tart than the green, although both need sweetening). Store them in a plastic bag in the refrigerator and use them within a week or so. When the stalks get floppy, they’re not as good. Just in case you’re new to this: eat only the stalks, since the leaves are poisonous.
RecipesPosted by
Long Beach Post

Easy Recipes To Make With Home Garden Ingredients

Enjoying your bountiful backyard harvest will boost your vitamin and mineral intake and help you maintain a well-balanced, nutritious diet – which is especially important for gut health as you age. If you’re looking for new ways to serve your fresh produce, try these yummy recipes that feature common vegetables, herbs, and fruits you can find in your backyard garden. The post Easy Recipes To Make With Home Garden Ingredients appeared first on Long Beach Post.
East Hampton, NYmashed.com

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like A Pro Season 19: Release Date, Episodes, And More - What We Know So Far

Ina Garten of "Barefoot Contessa" fame embodies the upper-crust luxury of the Hamptons while somehow maintaining mass appeal. She may have a house worth a couple million dollars (the median price of homes for sale in East Hampton is $1.8 million, per Realtor.com), and she might have a "barn" that in fact is a TV studio kitchen that puts most people's kitchens to shame (via The New York Times). Her lifestyle may not be approachable for everyone, but her personality most definitely is. She's not an elite chef with a skill level the ordinary TV viewer could never attain. She just likes to cook in her home kitchen, like a lot of us. She told the Times something that explains her broad appeal — something you'll never hear coming out of the mouths of Bobby Flay or Gordon Ramsay: "I'm not a trained chef. I love cooking, but it is not easy."
Food & Drinksmashed.com

The Surprising Ingredient You Need To Try Air Fried

It's no secret that air fryers have become an almost must-have appliance lately, with people flocking to them in order to get a healthier version of their favorite crispy side dishes, appetizers, and even entrees. You can attempt to air fry just about anything (and many air fryer enthusiasts certainly have), but there's one particular ingredient you likely haven't tried yet and definitely should — capers (via Lifehacker). That's right — those tiny, salty, briny orbs are likely not on your radar when it comes to the items you'd consider air frying, but adding the crispy, crunchy component to the salty capers creates these teeny, tiny powerhouses of flavor that add both texture and a dose of salt to your dish, taking any recipe to the next level.
Recipesmashed.com

Ina Garten's Mac And Cheese With A Twist Recipe

Ina Garten's recipes are simply the best. Garten, who is also known as the Barefoot Contessa, is one of the most well-known and well-loved cooks on the planet, and when you make one of her recipes, you always know it will be top-notch. Her mac and cheese is fantastic by itself, but the added twist by our very own Liz Capozzoli takes it to a whole new level. Capozzoli of Owl Baking took the recipe and added an Italian spin to it — making it both unique and delicious. She added roasted garlic, fresh basil, and some shredded mozzarella cheese. If your mouth wasn't watering yet, it probably is now! "I went with an Italian twist because Ina's original recipe calls for sliced tomatoes on top," Capozzoli says. "To me, any pasta dish that calls for tomatoes is also begging for some garlic and fresh basil! I decided to opt for roasted garlic because it is milder and blends easily when making the roux base for the cheese mixture."
Recipesyummology.com

The Best 3-Ingredient Fudge Recipe

Fudge is a type of chocolate dessert. Condensed milk will make your fudge texture soft but today I'm gonna teach you a recipe that doesn't have condensed milk in it so it is not as soft as the ones that have condensed milk in them. 3. Make sure the chocolate...
Recipesmadison

Cooks' Exchange: Delicious recipes with only 3 or 4 ingredients

A few weeks ago, while taking advantage of a perfect day to relax on a pier with a stack of cookbooks, I discovered what authors Sharon and Gene McFall captured back in 2001 by compiling and publishing their “Busy Woman’s Cookbook” filled with three- and four-ingredient recipes plus 200 short stories about historically famous and influential women.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Fans Are Freaking Out About Ina Garten's Garden

Ina Garten might not have gone to culinary school, nor has she really worked at a high-profile, Michelin-star restaurant. In 2018 she told The Washington Post that she sees herself less as a TV personality and more as a cookbook author. Yet she appears to have taken to both roles and to social media like a fish to water, which explains the 3.1 million followers on her Instagram account alone.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Daily Mail

The perfect Monday night snack: Nutritionist reveals her simple four-ingredient recipe for making oozing cheese-stuffed naan in 30 minutes

An Australian nutritionist has revealed her simple four-ingredient recipe to make the 'cheesiest cheese-stuffed naan bread ever'. Laura Ford, from Melbourne, shared the quick and easy recipe with her 37,000 Instagram followers and used self-raising flow, cottage cheese, mozzarella cheese and garlic butter to finish. The naan bread would take...
RecipesAllrecipes.com

Chicken Salad Summer Rolls

Dip a rice paper into cold water and let soak just until it starts to become flexible. Shake off most of the excess water and lay on a work surface. Place 2 slices of avocado in the center of the wrapper, about 1 inch in from the edge closest to you. Layer with bell pepper, cucumber, and carrot, spread about 1/4 cup chicken salad over top, and cover with lettuce.
Recipesmashed.com

5-Ingredient Chewy Granola Bar Recipe

Changing up your meals to include new and healthier recipes can be really exciting. Finding nutritious alternatives to tried and tested favorite breakfasts, lunches, and dinners are pretty easy and can lead you to find some new awesome ingredients. However, snacks can pose more of a challenge. This chewy granola bar recipe developed by Miriam Hahn from You Care Self Care is super tasty, will satisfy the need for something sweet, and will take you no time at all to make.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Bobby Flay's Chili Recipe With A Twist

Bobby Flay struck gold with his red beef chili recipe. But private practice registered dietician and recipe developer Kristen Carli added a refreshing twist to create a vegetarian chili with a similar flavor profile. Enter Bobby Flay's chili recipe with a twist. While Carli's recipe has many of the same ingredients, the twist aspect is a big enough change for this chili to stand on its own. Even better? It doesn't take a top chef to make.

Comments / 0

Community Policy