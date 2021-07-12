Cancel
FIFA

FIFA 22 brings back Create a Club for career mode

By Ricky Frech
gamepur.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIFA 22 is set to hit the pitch on October 1, so EA Sports is slowly ramping up its marketing division. On July 11, the team dropped the first teaser trailer for the game, which detailed the new Hypermotion Technology that is powering this year’s title. Alongside that news, the game’s official site revealed a few more key details for some of the modes. While we’ll have to wait a little longer for full details on new things coming to modes like Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs, the site did reveal that Career Mode is getting a major addition in the form of the create a club feature.

