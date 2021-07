Some science suggests that certain breathing techniques can help literally chill you out. Feeling hot? You're not alone. In fact, most of the nation has been held in the grip of a scorching summer heatwave for weeks. But yoga and meditation teacher Travis Eliot, cofounder of Inner Dimension TV, wants you to take a deep breath—a few deep breaths, actually. Not only can doing a few breathing exercises help calm you down mentally, but it can also help naturally decrease your body temperature so you feel cooler too.