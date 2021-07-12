Cancel
Video Games

Warframe’s community will get to experience The New War expac at Tennocon 2021

By Aidan O'Brien
gamepur.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennocon 2021, Warframe’s yearly community event, will be an all-digital affair again this year, but that doesn’t mean it won’t have an impact. On July 17, players will get their very first experience of the game’s upcoming The New War expansion. The New War is the next step in Warframe’s...

www.gamepur.com

