New technique reduces nicotine levels, harmful compounds simultaneously in tobacco

By North Carolina State University
Phys.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Carolina State University researchers have developed a new technique that can alter plant metabolism. Tested in tobacco plants, the technique showed that it could reduce harmful chemical compounds, including some that are carcinogenic. The findings could be used to improve the health benefits of crops. "A number of techniques...

#Nicotine#Plant Biology#Chemical Compounds#Non Coding Dna#Nc State#N Nitrosonornicotine#Nnn#Arabidopsis#Jaz Genes
