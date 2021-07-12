Central Standard unveils downtown Milwaukee tasting room name

The $45 million apartment project underway at Mount Mary University will bring together people of nearly every age group to help and learn from each other. The project has 92 senior apartments and 20 assisted living units that will house nuns in the School Sisters of Notre Dame and other senior renters, said David Jorgensen, executive vice president of project construction manager VJS Construction Services Inc. of Pewaukee. There’s also 24 apartments for single mothers who are attending Mount Mary University, and a daycare with room for up to 80 children.