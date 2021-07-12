Cancel
Central Standard unveils downtown Milwaukee tasting room name

By Margaret Naczek
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Central Standard Craft Distillery unveils the new name for its downtown Milwaukee taproom, the Central Standard Crafthouse and Kitchen.

