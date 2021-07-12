Cancel
Extremely Undervalued: Why Ethereum Should Be Worth Much More

By Lou Kavan Flavius
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEthereum is the world’s second-biggest cryptocurrency for a reason, yet it’s still vastly underappreciated. The coin’s value touched highs of over $4,000 earlier this year but the crypto market dip did not exclude it and, as of Monday, it was under $2,100. The currency’s developers already have an upgrade on...

Mark Cuban
Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Other Cryptocurrencies Dropped Today

Provisions in the proposed bill would raise an additional $28 billion from cryptocurrency transactions. Cryptocurrency investors are also eyeing the Robinhood IPO today. At first thought, the ongoing discussions among politicians regarding a large infrastructure bill shouldn't have anything to do with Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) or any other cryptocurrency. But after the U.S. Senate voted yesterday to advance formal negotiations on an approximately $1 trillion infrastructure package, cryptocurrencies became part of the discussion. That vote is one of the reasons Bitcoin, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE), and Ripple (CRYPTO:XRP) are lower today. The cryptocurrencies opened down between 2% and 5%. As of 9:45 a.m. EDT, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin were less than 1% lower, while Ripple was still down 3.5%
MicroStrategy CEO Likens Borrowing to Buy Bitcoin to Investing Early in Facebook

“If you borrow billions of dollars at 1% interest and invest it in the next Big Tech digital network that you thought was going to be the dominant Amazon or Google or Facebook of money, why wouldn’t you?” MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor said, according to CNBC. “I mean, if I could borrow $1 billion and buy Facebook a decade ago for 1% interest, I think I would’ve done quite well.”
Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Rose This Morning

It's Wednesday morning, and cryptocurrencies are on a tear. As negative news out of Washington, D.C., wars with positive news that Robinhood is rolling out a new feature promising to protect investors from volatility, here's how crypto prices look as of 10:20 a.m. EDT:. Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is gaining 1.5%. Dogecoin...
Blockchain API Service The Graph (GRT) Adopts Polygon (MATIC) For Billing

Blockchain data application programming interface (API) service The Graph (CRYPTO: GRT) adopted the Polygon(CRYPTO: MATIC) Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) scalability system for its billing system. What Happened: According to an announcement shared with Benzinga, The Graph now offers near-instant and low-cost transactions for users and developers thanks to its adoption of...
5 Best Cryptocurrency To Buy For Long Term Returns July 2021

The best cryptocurrency to buy for long term returns is a must-have for savvy investors. These assets have strong fundamentals and are bound to keep growing in the future. Let’s explore a few cryptos that fall within this category. 1. Ethereum (ETH) Etherum’s growing importance in the booming decentralized finance...
3 Cloud Mining Companies To Watch In 2021

Cryptocurrency mining, especially Bitcoin, is becoming more difficult by the day. This is because of the increasing complexity of the process and the need for pre-requisite knowledge. Sophisticated ASIC computers are now used for mining unlike when miners could use a normal computer when Bitcoin first sprang. There is also...
Coinbase Ventures backs Ethereum-based streaming network

This year has been foundational for the success of projects running on the Ethereum blockchain. Sharing the limelight is Livepeer, an Ethereum-based video streaming network that announced it had raised $20 million in a Series B funding round. Led by Digital Currency Group, the funding for Livepeer saw participation from...
Binance Coin Achieves Market Cap of $53.44 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for about $317.86 or 0.00790814 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $53.44 billion and approximately $1.35 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Decrypting the Vast World of Ethereum – Layer 1, Layer 2 and Beyond

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is selling like hotcakes in the crypto world. It has so many advantages over centralized financial systems that it could result in a paradigm shift of customers moving to DeFi. Ever since Ethereum, one of the biggest crypto coin developers, started producing decentralized applications, people saw its...
Why Ethereum Classic May Have Reversed

The cryptocurrency looks as though it may have found a bounce near support in a sideways channel. It also continues to trade above the higher low trendline. The crypto trades below the 50-day moving average (green), but above the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the crypto may be entering a period of consolidation.
SolidProof Aims To Provide The Best KYC And Auditing Platform In The Defi Space

While decentralized finance (DeFi) remains a phenomenal creation, the market has faced numerous challenges mostly, fraud-related cases. According to CipherTrace, fraud within the DeFi space between January and April added over $240 million. To protect investors and users, the industry introduced new solutions, including Know Your Customers (KYC) and auditing companies to keep things in check.
Hardware Bitcoin Security And Blockstream’s Jade Wallet

In this episode of “The Van Wirdum Sjorsnado,” Aaron van Wirdum conducted one more interview without his regular co-host Sjors Provoost. Instead, he was joined by Blockstream’s Lawrence Nahum, one of the developers behind the Jade wallet; and Ben Kaufman, one of the developers of the Specter wallet, which is specifically designed to work with hardware wallets.
Fetch.ai Token Whiplashes on Coinbase; Listing Still ‘Groundbreaking,’ Says CEO

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.
Wanxiang Blockchain Labs Holds the Seventh Global Blockchain Summit From Sep.14-15

Wanxiang Blockchain Labs, a non-profit research institution focusing on blockchain technology based in China, announced that it was going to hold the Seventh Global Blockchain Summit from Sep.14 to Sep.15 in Shanghai, China. This event will be broadcast on the Internet to engage blockchain followers around the world. Free registration for the online broadcasting will be open soon at the official website of this event: https://www.blockchainlabs.org/week2021/home.
Bitcoin: $30000 Or $50000?

Bitcoin is having a terrific week. Since the market opening on Monday, the BTC rate has recovered from $35,000 to $40,000, adding more than 15% to its value. Significant growth was triggered by rumors that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) plans to start accepting payments in bitcoins by the end of this year, and in 2022 the internet giant may have its own token.
Six Reasons To Withdraw Your Bitcoin From Exchanges

#1 – If your coins are on an exchange, you need permission from the exchange to spend them. In your own custody, you can do whatever you want and pay whomever you want, whenever you want, at the fee you want. You will understand this if you’ve ever wanted to...
ConsenSys Chief Joe Lubin: Ethereum’s ‘Enterprise’ Play Is Evolving

Lubin, who is speaking today at the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA) anniversary event alongside Ethereum chief scientist Vitalik Buterin and Web 3.0 leader and angel investor Balaji Srinivasan, pointed to cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) now entering pop culture. Disclosure. The leader in news and information on...
Cats Clog Ethereum, the Sequel

Ethereum had another hairball, this time called “Stoner Cats.” Sales of the much-anticipated, star-studded animated series with a non-fungible token (NFT) tie-in resulted in losses of 344.6 ETH ($790,000) because of failed transactions at the show’s launch on Tuesday, according to Dune Analytics. According to industry publication The Defiant, the...

