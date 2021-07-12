Roblox Timber codes (July 2021)

AFK Arena is one of the most popular mobile games out there, and like most mobile games, there are a ton of promo codes you can enter to get free rewards and in-game items. There are a ton of already active AFK Arena promo codes, and more are released all the time. Summoning a new hero can be pretty expensive and time-consuming, so entering these promo codes can give you a headstart and help you on your way to getting some of the game’s rarest heroes like Joker and Queen from Persona 5. You can get free Gold, Diamonds, and Scrolls with these codes, so there’s really no reason to not use them. These are all the working AFK Arena promo codes as of July 2021.