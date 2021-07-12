Cancel
Dallas, TX

YMCA and Mission Control team up to bring esports to communities across greater Dallas area

DALLAS (July 12, 2021) – Today, the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas announced Mission Control, a leading recreational esports software, is working with the Dallas YMCA. After seeing much success in its esports programs, the Dallas YMCA has chosen to utilize the Mission Control platform as it allows them to create an even better experience for players, while also working to gather a larger digital community. The switch to the Mission Control platform provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity for children and adults to game together in the local Dallas community with an organization they trust.

