Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula, MT

Online-only letter to the editor: Authoritarian propaganda

Missoulian
 18 days ago

According to a 2019 study co-wrote by Sergei Guriev, a Russia-born economist who fled to France in 2013, authoritarian regimes over time have become less reliant on violence and mass repression to maintain control. It shows that authoritarians have increasingly resorted to manipulation of information as a means of control. Authoritarians increasingly seek to create an appearance of good performance, conceal state repression and imitate democracy.

missoulian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Missoula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Propaganda#Soviet Russia#Authoritarianism#Forbes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World War II
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs order banning COVID vaccine, mask mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday signed an executive order prohibiting mask mandates or COVID-19 vaccine requirements from government agencies and municipalities statewide. Abbott issued the order Thursday, two days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended indoor mask mandates, regardless of vaccination status, in places with at least 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy