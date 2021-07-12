Online-only letter to the editor: Authoritarian propaganda
According to a 2019 study co-wrote by Sergei Guriev, a Russia-born economist who fled to France in 2013, authoritarian regimes over time have become less reliant on violence and mass repression to maintain control. It shows that authoritarians have increasingly resorted to manipulation of information as a means of control. Authoritarians increasingly seek to create an appearance of good performance, conceal state repression and imitate democracy.missoulian.com
