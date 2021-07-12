FIFA 22 pre-order bonuses, editions, and where to buy

Yesterday, Valve surprised everyone with the announcement of the Steam Deck, a Switch-esque portable gaming device that basically doubles as a gaming PC that you can take on the go. It gives gamers access to their entire Steam library, can connect to external keyboards, mouse, and monitors, and can download and install third-party software, meaning you could even have Game Pass or the Epic Games Store on it as well if you’d like. All for prices ranging from $399 to $649, depending on how much initial storage space one desires, with pre-orders beginning today. The Steam Deck quickly and unsurprisingly became a desirable piece of hardware, and given the the difficulties in obtaining hardware such as a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X or a 3080 graphics card, you might think that Valve would obviously try and make sure that the process of pre-ordering one went as smooth as possible. You would be very wrong.