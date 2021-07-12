FIFA 22 pre-order bonuses, editions, and where to buy
FIFA 22 launches on October 1, which means that the team at EA Sports needs to start up the hype cycle to get players ready to move over. On July 11, the team started doing just that by dropping the first reveal trailer alongside the start of pre-orders. As with every modern edition of FIFA, players should expect lots of Ultimate Team content for pre-ordering. That said, EA is making some important changes this year, giving out FIFA points instead of packs.www.gamepur.com
