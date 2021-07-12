‘Black Widow’ Was A Huge Success At The Box Office & On Disney Plus

The final moments of massive hit The Mandalorian's second season from last year gave fans exactly what they wanted. Boba Fett was getting his own spin-off, titled The Book of Boba Fett. And they even gave a date for it: December 2021. Excitement was palpable. Finally, those who worshipped at the altar of Fett for years… decades would be rewarded. The final shot of Boba taking his seat in Jabba's throne, Fennec Shand at his side, Bib Fortuna laying dead, was admittedly badass. But then…nothing. We have not really heard much of anything about the series since, other than that we know Jon Favreau will EP the series with Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez, and that Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen are set to star. But other than some unconfirmed leaks, that is it. And after yesterday, one might think that means we are going to see it delayed.