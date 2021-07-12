Cancel
‘Black Widow’ Was A Huge Success At The Box Office & On Disney Plus

By Bernard Beanz Smalls
 18 days ago
Natasha Romanoff’s swan song was a huge win for Disney/Marvel Studios. Marvel Studios has a lot to celebrate when it comes to its first theatrical release in the pandemic era, Black Widow, Scarlett Johannson’s long-awaited solo film. Following its release to rave reviews, the Avengers-less film brought in an estimated $80 million in its North America opening weekend, delivering on the movie industry’s expectations and setting a record for the film industry during the pandemic era.

