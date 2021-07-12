Cancel
TV Series

HBO Max’s ‘FBOY Island’ Teases a Mystery & Steamy Drama in Trailer (VIDEO)

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
Sea Coast Echo
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max has unveiled its first look at the original reality dating series FBOY Island, hosted by comedian and actress Nikki Glaser. Set to debut Thursday, July 29 on the streaming platform, FBOY Island launches with three episodes and kicks off one drama-filled adventure. The series follows three women, Nakia Renee, CJ Franco, and Sarah Emig, as they move to a tropical island in hopes of finding love.

