Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

HBO Max’s ‘FBOY Island’ Teases a Mystery & Steamy Drama in Trailer (VIDEO)

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
Kokomo Perspective
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max has unveiled its first look at the original reality dating series FBOY Island, hosted by comedian and actress Nikki Glaser. Set to debut Thursday, July 29 on the streaming platform, FBOY Island launches with three episodes and kicks off one drama-filled adventure. The series follows three women, Nakia Renee, CJ Franco, and Sarah Emig, as they move to a tropical island in hopes of finding love.

kokomoperspective.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Glaser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steamy#Teases#Drama#Fboy Island#Fboys#Nice Guys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Garner is 'over-the-moon' as she embarks on exciting new venture

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Garner who couldn't contain her excitement any longer and shared her happy news on Instagram on Thursday. The Yes Day actress was inundated with support when she updated her fans with her latest career adventure and admitted she was beyond ecstatic. Jennifer shared a...
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

HBO Max’s ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Casts Bailee Madison

HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars reboot, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has cast Bailee Madison (The Fosters) as its lead, according to Variety. Madison will join the previously announced leads Chandler Kinney (Lethal Weapon) and Maia Reficco (Club 57). The original series starred Lucy Hale (Truth or Dare), Shay Mitchell...
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

HBO Max’s ‘FBoy Island’ Embraces the Challenge of Dumbing Down ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Even More: TV Review

It didn’t take long for “FBoy Island” to make me feel like my brain was leaking out my ears, drip by stupefied drip. Brought to HBO Max by Elan Gale of “The Bachelor,” the new dating reality series is some unholy combination of “Bachelor in Paradise,” “Love Island” and “Too Hot to Handle.” The rules seemingly change by the day, and each episode is an entirely unnecessary full 60 minutes long. But did I still watch every ridiculous minute of “FBoy Island” I had in a single hazy sitting? Yes, of course. At this point in the summer, as the heat thickens and the TV offerings wane, something this proudly dumb can fit the bill just fine.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Dune’ HBO Max Series Enlists Diane Ademu-John as New Showrunner (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Dune” television series prequel at HBO Max has found its new showrunner. Variety has learned exclusively that Diane Ademu-John has boarded “Dune: The Sisterhood” in the role of writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Jon Spaihts had previously been attached to run the series, but he stepped down in November 2019 to focus on writing the script for the second of the “Dune” reboot films. The show was ordered straight-to-series at HBO Max in June 2019. Set in the universe of Frank Herbert’s epic “Dune” novel series, “Dune: The Sisterhood” is told through the eyes of a mysterious order of women known...
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

‘The Walking Dead’ Season 11 Trailer Teases the End, Plus Laila Robins & Josh Hamilton Join the Cast (VIDEO)

It’s time for the beginning of the end of The Walking Dead, and what better way to get ready than with a new trailer dropped as part of the show’s Comic-Con@Home panel?. That’s not all that came out of the virtual conversation with the cast and executive producers. Laila Robins (as Pamela Milton) and Josh Hamilton (as Lance Hornsby) are joining the previously announced Margot Bingham and Michael James Shaw (Mercer) as new series regulars for Season 11, which will air in three eight-episode parts. It begins with 11A on Sunday, August 22 at 9/8c on AMC (and one week early on the streaming service AMC+), with 11B and 11C coming in 2022.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Billions: Season Five; Showtime Teases Drama Series’ Return (Watch)

Billions is returning with its second half of season five soon. Showtime has teased the return for the high finance drama which stars Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, Corey Stoll, Asia Kate Dillon, Maggie Siff, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, and Jeffrey DeMunn. Jeanane Garafolo will guest in the new episodes.
TV SeriesFOX 11 and 41

‘FBOY Island’: Meet the Women at the Center of HBO Max’s Reality Series

HBO Max’s new reality series FBOY Island is taking a familiar format and flipping it on its head as three women looking for love must weed out the nice guys from the fakes. The 10-episode season sees 24 men (12 “nice guys” and 12 “fboys”) vying for the affection of bachelorettes Nakia Renee, Sarah Emig, and CJ Franco with varying motivations. While the nice guys are supposedly there for romance, the fboys are more focused on securing the cash prize that awaits the season’s winner.
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

FBoy Island

“A Simple Pleasure”: How Two Reality Veterans Plan to Lure Viewers to ‘FBoy Island’. On first viewing, reality dating show FBoy Island may seem to appeal to a specific audience. But creator Elan Gale says that as viewers stick around to see the first season evolve, the new HBO…. This...
Moviespopgeeks.com

HBO Max finally releases the Final trailer of Dune

Last year, Dune got people excited. We are supposed to see this movie last year but it was delayed because of the pandemic. Now that the economy is reopening, Dune will be coming to theaters!. Dune is Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel back in 1965 but the technology to adapt...
TV Seriestvinsider.com

HBO Max Drops ‘The Prince’ Trailer & Poster Hours Before Release (VIDEO)

If you can’t wait to see HBO Max’s satirical take on the royal family after watching the trailer, you’re in luck: you don’t have to. The streaming service released the official trailer and poster for the animated comedy, The Prince, and announced that all 12 episodes will be dropping on Thursday, July 29. (Episodes become available on HBO Max at 3a/2c.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy