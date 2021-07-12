Family honors late Kokomo dentist with gift to Ivy Tech Kokomo transformation

KOKOMO, Ind. – When she was still Jo Ann Nichols of Indianapolis, daughter of Carl and Ella Nichols, she decided she wanted to be a dentist just like her dad. It was in the early 1950s; women just weren’t dentists. So she earned her degree in dental hygiene, a perfectly respectable woman’s job; she never put it to work. She wanted more, got herself admitted to the Indiana University Dental School, and was the school’s only female graduate in 1959.