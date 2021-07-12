Cancel
The Awesome Way Disneyland Will Celebrate The 20th Anniversary of The Nightmare Before Christmas Haunted Mansion

By Dirk Libbey
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
 18 days ago
Visiting Disneyland Resort is special anytime you can do it, but there's something extra special about doing it during the holiday season. While there's always something new at Disneyland to experience, there are also those traditional elements that return year after year that fans look forward to. And one of those is the Nightmare Before Christmas overlay given to the Haunted Mansion. It always arrives in time for Halloween and remains through Christmas. And with 2021 being the 20th anniversary of the addition, fans will get something special inside the attraction, in the form of a gingerbread house that pays tribute to every house that has come before it.

