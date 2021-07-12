Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

First Dates That Made People Go "Screw This I'm Out"

By MinWage
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's really honestly not that hard to not be a horrible date. As long as you have basic hygiene, pay some attention to the other person and refrain from telling that one story (you know the one), you're probably going to be okay. With that said, people have some pretty bad first dates. Here are some other times people had "screw this I'm out" moments.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Dates#Screw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Relationship AdviceThought Catalog

The Truth Is, I’m Angry With The Dating Scene

A few days ago, I had to get really honest with myself about how run down I’ve been feeling from the dating scene. There, I said it. It took me a minute to even recognize this, because if you’ve read any of my work before, you know that so much of it is inspired by the self-discovery that comes from aloneness and being single and embracing that stage of life. I’m the freaking single queen! I’ve been squeezing as much juice out of this chapter as I can. I’ve been single and loving it for almost four years now, focusing on myself, my friendships, my art, my career. I’ve truly been practicing what I preach, and I really thought I was ready. I’ve been putting myself out there, and time after time, nothing comes of it. Wrong person after wrong person. Bad date after bad date. No connection after no connection, or sometimes there is a connection, yet our lifestyles and values aren’t compatible for a partnership.
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Social Graces: Should you tell your friend’s significant other that your friend is cheating on them?

Q: Your friend is cheating on their significant other. Is telling the partner the right thing to do?. A: Your primary relationship is with your best friend. And it’s her decision, not yours, as to whether or not she should tell her significant other that she’s cheating. If you do so on your own, you run the risk of losing your friendship because you’ve betrayed her trust. As an outsider, you are not privy to the nature of the relationship between your friend and her SO. They may have agreed to an open relationship, or the SO may already know of the transgression. There’s also the risk that you might be acting on misinformation. One or both of them may be resentful of you inserting yourself in their relationship, no matter how tenuous the relationship seems to you.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Three Brothers Can't Decide Which One of Them Will Turn Off the Lights

Had any hilarious situations happened between you and your siblings? Well, today's jokes are all about brothers who created some pretty funny situations!. One night, three brothers who share a bedroom could not decide who would switch the lights off. They argued for a couple of minutes. The first ordered the second to do it, and then the second ordered the third to switch off the lights.
Relationship AdviceSlate

I Want to Cut Off My Stepson—and Give Money to the Woman He Had an Affair With

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My late husband was quite wealthy, but he passed away unexpectedly shortly after retiring. He left a small-ish (but enough to pay for Ivy League college and grad school) portion of his money in a trust to his then-teenage son. He left the rest of his money, shares in his company, and other assets to me. I have always felt guilty about getting so much when my stepson should have gotten more, so I have always helped him out—putting more money in accounts for him and his family, buying him his first apartment and house, paying for his wedding. This meant my stepson has lived a luxurious lifestyle while working at a job he enjoys and earning a low salary.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: An Old Man Asked a Widow to Be His Wife

Old age can be challenging because it’s during this time that one becomes most forgetful. However, age should never stop you from trying at love. The combination of old age and memory loss can be quite troubling. One minute you're saying something, and the next minute, you forget even the simplest things.
Family RelationshipsParents Magazine

Stop Asking Me if I'm Going to Have a Girl

My second son was born in April and before I even made it to my postpartum checkup I lost count of the number of times I heard, "Now you need to try for a girl!" Like, can I at least be done with the mesh panties before you're planning my next pregnancy?
RelationshipsThought Catalog

He Loved Me For The Mess I Was

When I first met him, I was in one of the worst periods of my life. I knew I was broken beyond repair, and I was scared that he would not love me for the mess I was. But he never judged me. He simply opened his arms wider and hugged me tighter. He never saw me the way I saw myself, and instead, he convinced me I was someone worth loving. That I had good qualities inside of me, that I wasn’t a failure or a mess, and that I had achievements to be proud of. He saw something in me I never saw in myself, and he never judged the way I battered and tore away at my own self-esteem.
Books & Literaturethedowneypatriot.com

Short Story: My Kool Parents

My mother would have me light her cigarettes on the stove burner. This is how I was introduced to smoking. “Hello, cigarette!” I’d get the cigarette, light it on the burner, glance over my shoulders (making sure there was no one around), take a quick puff, gag, cough, and wonder “What are they getting out of this awful stick?”
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Wish I could unsee every second of this’: People can’t believe this 16-person ‘entrepreneur’ house in NYC

A now-deleted TikTok video that features a 16-person entrepreneur house in New York City has left social media users baffled. The TikToker who posted the video, @willyhopps, says in the clip that he recently moved into a “mansion” and that he is splitting rent with more than a dozen roommates he met online. He then shows how each of the roommates, who he describes as entrepreneurs, are living.
KidsPosted by
Amomama

Spoiled Boy Insults Old Lady in a Mall Queue, Karma Punishes Him Immediately – Story of the Day

A young man cuts in line during a huge clothing sale, telling others that he owns the mall. But he regrets it immediately when his father finds out. Gavin grew up with tons of privilege because his father, James Goodwin, owned several malls around the country. James’ childhood had been pretty average, and he was proud of his success. He also wanted to give his son everything in the world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy