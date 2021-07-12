Cringiest DMs Literally No One Asked For

The trio raced hurriedly toward the border of the Gerudo Desert, reunited with their steeds by the courtesy of the Great Fairy’s grace. It felt to Link and Jenoa as though each horse had been freshly invigorated, as their gait had reached a level of zeal they hadn’t experienced before. Perhaps their mutual desire to leave the arid, scorching desert and the rejuvenating effect of fairy magic had something to do with it? Link couldn’t agree more and appreciated the tepid winds in his face as they raced along as much as he could. The journey had been one of necessity, but he couldn’t imagine ever returning to this place. If he did, it would certainly have to be for a very good reason. He narrowed his eyes as they continued onward, eager to feel the spray of water on his face. Who was this individual that would help him fulfill this so-called “destiny” of his? He realized he hadn’t really taken much time to himself to fully acknowledge the generous amount of information that had been heaped on him. It was a lot to absorb to be sure, but there was something within him that acknowledged it and accepted it with pride. There was a surprising lack of fear in the unknown future that awaited him. He looked backward at his two companions, Jenoa and Rukio, rolling thunderously beside her and knew immediately where his courage sprang from. He turned back to face the horizon and wiped a bead of sweat from his brow. Zora’s domain couldn’t come soon enough…