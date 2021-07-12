Cancel
Cringiest DMs Literally No One Asked For

By satirequeen
 18 days ago
Sliding into someone's DMs is always a risky move because no one likes rejection. However, if you're trying to pursue a potential love interest, there is a subtle art to successful flirting that you need to follow to win over the subject of your affection. The rules of this 'game' include, but are not limited to, not being aggressive, creepy, or coming across as a total lunatic. It's a tricky balance to find, but most people manage it pretty well. We say most because some people fail so epically at flirting that they deserve to be made fun of. Check out these cringeworthy attempts at flirting from people who slid into their crush's DMs, and you'll see what we mean. It seems like love isn't meant for everyone.

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

