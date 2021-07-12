Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

An Eater’s Guide to Dining in Las Vegas

By Susan Stapleton
Eater
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas started as a cowboy town. When the Hoover Dam was built, it became a gambling destination. Not long after, the general tourist crowds followed. The dining scene too has grown from afterthought coffee shops and buffets to celebrity chef-helmed meccas and so-called “Gourmet Rooms” galore. Today Las Vegas covers just about every genre of food imaginable at every price point. Here’s a guide to help you dig in where it matters.

