An Eater’s Guide to Dining in Las Vegas

Las Vegas started as a cowboy town. When the Hoover Dam was built, it became a gambling destination. Not long after, the general tourist crowds followed. The dining scene too has grown from afterthought coffee shops and buffets to celebrity chef-helmed meccas and so-called “Gourmet Rooms” galore. Today Las Vegas covers just about every genre of food imaginable at every price point. Here’s a guide to help you dig in where it matters.