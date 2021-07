As viewers of the film may recall, one of the big selling points for James Wan's 2013 film The Conjuring (and the entire franchise that it spawned) was that it was based on a real case. Hailing from the files of "paranormal investigators" Ed and Lorraine Warren, the film told the story of a house in Rhode Island which was supposedly haunted by the spirit of suspected witch Bathsheba Sherman. A new documentary, The Sleepless Unrest: The Real Conjuring Home, saw a team of modern paranormal investigators returns to the house and in a new interview they revealed the uncomfortable feelings of dread it produced in them.