Charlie Daniels’ Luxurious Custom-Built Tour Bus For Sale — See Inside [Pictures]

Hank Williams Jr. is one of many country music artists who are happy to be on the road again. However, he isn’t just rocking stages and moving along to the next one. In fact, he seems to be enjoying some downtime between shows. In a recent post, Bocephus proves that he still has time to get out on the water and get his line wet. That shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, though. He told us all about his abilities as an angler back in 1982 with “A Country Boy Can Survive.” However, he’s not running a trotline this time. It looks like he’s out there pulling in the crappie.