Charlie Daniels' Luxurious Custom-Built Tour Bus For Sale — See Inside [Pictures]

By Sterling Whitaker
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Charlie Daniels' custom-built tour bus is currently for sale, and pictures show a luxurious home away from home fit for one of country music's most legendary artists. According to the online listing, Daniels' Prevost Liberty bus was originally built in 1994, and much of the interior has been extensively updated in the last few years. The stunning motor coach includes a full lounge area with a sofa and chairs, an eating area, a small office area with an office chair and a recliner, a kitchenette and even laundry facilities.

KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota.

