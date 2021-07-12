Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

This Is Why The Queen Pays Taxes When She Doesn't Have To

By Orla Pentelow
Posted by 
The List
The List
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Paying taxes and filing a tax return can be a bit of a nightmare at the best of times, let alone when you're a royal, or even better, the queen. Believe it or not, the sovereign of England — currently Queen Elizabeth II — is legally exempt from paying certain taxes in the United Kingdom because some Acts of Parliament are not applicable to the royal family (via Town & Country). This essentially means that certain legislations passed by parliament don't apply to the crown in the same way that they do for the average Joe public.

www.thelist.com

Comments / 0

The List

The List

55K+
Followers
19K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Vi
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Exemptions#Inheritance Taxes#British Royal Family#Uk#Parliament#Town Country#Citizens Advice#Hm Revenue Customs#Hmrc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Taxation
News Break
Income Tax
Country
U.K.
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Royals
News Break
IRS
Related
U.K.Hello Magazine

Why the Queen can't go to Balmoral just yet

The Queen spends every summer at Balmoral, her residence in Scotland, where she enjoys riding, walking and taking in the fresh air of the Highlands. Although she headed north of the border earlier this week, however, she won't be able to go straight to the castle yet. That's because Balmoral...
Income TaxTelegraph

Do I have to pay capital gains tax when I gift a property?

Gifting a property is an increasingly popular way of reducing the value of an estate for inheritance tax purposes. But there are other tax implications to consider and these vary according to whether you know the person you are giving the property to, their age and whether the property has a mortgage attached to it.
Income TaxPosted by
TheConversationAU

When COVID is behind us, Australians are going to have to pay more tax

The biggest unstated message from the intergenerational report released during the lull between lockdowns is that we will need more tax. Not now. At the moment it’s a matter of throwing everything we’ve got at getting on top of the COVID outbreaks and worrying about how to (and the extent to which we will need to) pay for it later. But when the economy is healthy again, taxes are going to have to rise, big time. That the intergenerational report doesn’t say so explicitly might be because the government is sticking with its arbitrary and implausible guarantee that tax collections will never...

Comments / 0

Community Policy