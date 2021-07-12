Welcome back to campus: ‘Together we have risen to the occasion’

Chancellor Carol Christ and Catherine Koshland, interim executive vice chancellor and provost, sent the following message to the campus community Monday:. Today is a momentous occasion for our community. Together, we have for the last 16 months travelled a difficult and unprecedented path. Together, we have been challenged and tested by the pandemic and its impacts on our campus, our country and the world. And together, we have risen to the occasion in support of our mission, our students and each other. For these reasons, and so many more, we are thrilled to finally begin our transition to in-person operations across the campus.