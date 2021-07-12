Cancel
Alabama State

Alabama's Mac Jones and Landon Dickerson Named Academic All-Americans

By Harrison Holland
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 18 days ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former Alabama football players Mac Jones and Landon Dickerson were named to the CoSIDA 2020-21 Academic All-American First Team, as part of its Division I group.

Jones, after leading the Crimson Tide to an undefeated 2020 season, was named the Football Academic All-American of the Year, the College Sports Information Directors of America announced.

Alabama joins Boise State and Coastal Carolina in being one of three schools to have multiple players named to the team.

The Crimson Tide is also the only member of the four College Football Playoff participants to have at least one player named to an Academic All-American team.

A Heisman finalist and first-team All-American for his on-field performance this past season, Jones graduated from the Capstone in December 2019 with a degree in communication studies. Then, the now-New England Patriot received a master's degree in sport hospitality in December 2020.

In both instances he finished with a 4.0 grade point average, being named the 2020 SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year as a result of his scholastic efforts.

Jones adds to a lengthy list of individual accolades for his time at Alabama, including the Davey O'Brien, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm and Manning awards, all different in definition but annually awarded to the nation's top quarterbacks.

Dickerson, meanwhile, was a cornerstone for the 13-0 Crimson Tide group of 2020. Arriving to Alabama as a graduate transfer, he completed his undergraduate at Florida State where he graduated Magna Cum Laude in three years with a degree in sports management.

He then earned a master's degree in business administration at Alabama, graduating in the spring of 2021.

On the field, Dickerson was a first-team All-American and winner of the Rimington Trophy, awarded to the nation's top center.

Jones and Dickerson now make 194 CoSIDA Academic All-Americans to have played at Alabama across its 21 sports, ranking fifth among DI athletic programs.

