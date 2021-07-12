Windham Wrap-up: Determining the "Best Team" at the ESPYs

Over the weekend, ESPN resumed their presentation of the ESPYs award show after taking a year off because of the pandemic.

This is the network's version of the Academy Awards or Grammys, but instead of doling out honors for best film or song, the ESPY awards go to the best sports teams, players and moments from the previous season.

The Alabama football program was nominated for a couple of awards including best team, best collegiate men's athlete in DeVonta Smith, and best record-breaking performance for Smith's showing in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Smith won the award for best collegiate male athlete, becoming the first Alabama player to do so.

Even though the Crimson Tide went undefeated and won the national championship the award for best team went to the Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One could argue that the Bucs were deserving of the title, but when looking at some of the other teams nominated, I would disagree.

Alabama football went 13-0 against an all Power Five schedule. Oklahoma softball had a huge target on their backs all season, fought through the loser's bracket and won the national championship as the No. 1 seed at the Women's College World Series. Baylor men's basketball won the national championship over the top-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs with a 28-2 record.

All three of these teams could make the argument for best team in 2020-21. However, the odds of any of the three winning the ESPY are low. Since the award was first given out in 1993, only two collegiate teams have won: UConn women's basketball in 1996 and Oklahoma football split the award with the Yankees in 2001.

Since being named the best team in 1996, UConn has gone on to win 10 more national championships and had five undefeated seasons, yet they've never won the ESPY for most outstanding team again.

Alabama football has won six national championships since 2009, with two undefeated seasons in 2009 and 2020, but has never won the award for best team.

There are many other college teams that could be handpicked through the years like 2012 Kentucky basketball or 2019 LSU football or 2018 UCLA gymnastics that are all worthy of the title "best team."

Maybe the ESPYs just needs to add a separate award for the best collegiate team. At the end of the day, an award voted on by fans does not hold ultimate value, but it would be nice to see more college teams given the title of best team every once in a while.