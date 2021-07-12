Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Windham Wrap-up: Determining the "Best Team" at the ESPYs

By Katie Windham
Posted by 
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ewc41_0auaeLbA00

Over the weekend, ESPN resumed their presentation of the ESPYs award show after taking a year off because of the pandemic.

This is the network's version of the Academy Awards or Grammys, but instead of doling out honors for best film or song, the ESPY awards go to the best sports teams, players and moments from the previous season.

The Alabama football program was nominated for a couple of awards including best team, best collegiate men's athlete in DeVonta Smith, and best record-breaking performance for Smith's showing in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Smith won the award for best collegiate male athlete, becoming the first Alabama player to do so.

Even though the Crimson Tide went undefeated and won the national championship the award for best team went to the Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One could argue that the Bucs were deserving of the title, but when looking at some of the other teams nominated, I would disagree.

Alabama football went 13-0 against an all Power Five schedule. Oklahoma softball had a huge target on their backs all season, fought through the loser's bracket and won the national championship as the No. 1 seed at the Women's College World Series. Baylor men's basketball won the national championship over the top-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs with a 28-2 record.

All three of these teams could make the argument for best team in 2020-21. However, the odds of any of the three winning the ESPY are low. Since the award was first given out in 1993, only two collegiate teams have won: UConn women's basketball in 1996 and Oklahoma football split the award with the Yankees in 2001.

Since being named the best team in 1996, UConn has gone on to win 10 more national championships and had five undefeated seasons, yet they've never won the ESPY for most outstanding team again.

Alabama football has won six national championships since 2009, with two undefeated seasons in 2009 and 2020, but has never won the award for best team.

There are many other college teams that could be handpicked through the years like 2012 Kentucky basketball or 2019 LSU football or 2018 UCLA gymnastics that are all worthy of the title "best team."

Maybe the ESPYs just needs to add a separate award for the best collegiate team. At the end of the day, an award voted on by fans does not hold ultimate value, but it would be nice to see more college teams given the title of best team every once in a while.

Comments / 0

BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
477
Followers
1K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devonta Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espy Awards#Basketball#American Football#Espn#College Football Playoff#Bucs#Baylor#Gonzaga#Uconn#Yankees#Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
Softball
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Grammys
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
College Football
Related
Georgia Stateclemsonsportstalk.com

Georgia quarterback, mom explain why he camped at Clemson

Feel the difference - The MOST DIGITAL CONTENT covering your CLEMSON TIGERS! Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. Four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton‍ (North Cobb High, GA) had his pick of college football camps to attend in June, but the sophomore, who passed for 1,619 yards and 15 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,091 yards and 17 touchdowns chose to workout at Dabo Swinney’s camp on June 5.
Clemson, SCchatsports.com

Clemson football: NFL All-Pro wants Dabo Swinney to ‘quit coaching’

Dabo Swinney, Clemson University, American football, Clemson Tigers football, All-Pro, Cincinnati Bengals, Willie Anderson, Detroit Tigers, College football national championships in NCAA Division I FBS. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks with a group of receivers during Dabo Swinney Football Camp 2021 in Clemson, S.C. Thursday, June 10, 2021. Dabo...
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

Local recruit decommits from Auburn

One of the very first members of Auburn’s recruiting class of 2022 has decided to re-open his recruitment. Jarell Stinson, a three-star cornerback from Opelika, announced his decision through Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. After thanking coach Bryan Harsin and the Auburn staff, he wrote “After many talks with my family, coaches, and friends I have decided that decommitting from Auburn University and re-opening my recruitment is best for my future.”
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Uses 1 Word To Describe Big 12 Conference

For years now, the Big 12 has had a reputation of being a defense-optional league, but Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley says that’s not the case. During an interview with Sirius XM at Big 12 Media Days last week, Riley discussed the defensive coaching and game-planning in the league, which he views as second to none.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Former Titans Running Back Calls it a Career

No one can Bishop Sankey did not try. It was evident long ago that the Tennessee Titans were not going to get anything close to a return on their investment when they made Sankey the first running back selected in the 2014 NFL Draft. Taken in the second round (54th...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Barry Switzer Says 1 School Is Hurt Most By Oklahoma, Texas

Oklahoma and Texas’ move to the SEC has sparked plenty of debate about what this addition means for the conference’s existing 14 teams. Barry Switzer, who has deep connections with both the SEC and the Big 12, believes this move will benefit the Arkansas Razorbacks. Switzer served as a player/assistant...
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Richard Sherman reportedly considering reunion with Seahawks

The free agent is keeping his options open apparently, and is still considering a return to the Seahawks. “I’m told that this is not off the table, that Sherman is still open to returning to” Seattle, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported recently, via Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report. Fowler notes that Sherman still has a house in Seattle, and that “most people” around the league “think he’d like to still play on the West Coast.”
Oklahoma Statethespun.com

SEC Football Coach Has Warning For Oklahoma, Texas

The SEC is widely considered the best conference in college football, and reports have emerged today that Big 12 titans Oklahoma and Texas want in. Those reports have one SEC head coach intrigued enough to give a warning to them. Appearing on The Paul Finebaum Show, Texas A&M head coach...
College Sportsthespun.com

Report: 1 Conference Trying To Take All Remaining Big 12 Teams

With the departure of Texas and Oklahoma, both of whom are expected to join the SEC, the remaining eight Big 12 schools are in limbo. Commissioner Bob Bowlsby would certainly like to hold the line, continue to collect on a big media rights deal that lasts through the end of the 2024-25 academic year, but there will be significant pressure on the other schools to look into their options.
UFCsaturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss' Greg Hardy suffers punishing blow, knockout at UFC 264

Former Ole Miss defensive end Greg Hardy suffered a punishing blow at the hands of Tai Tuivasa in a UFC 264 fight on Saturday night. Hardy, 32, suffered the second knockout loss of his career, as Tuivasa, of Sydney, put him down with a counter left hook just 67 seconds into their heavyweight fight at UFC 264 in Las Vegas, ESPN reported. The finish came after Hardy rocked Tuivasa with a right hand and aggressively moved forward for a finish. Tuivasa regained his footing and threw the perfect two-punch counter to put Hardy on his back.
College Sportsatozsportsnashville.com

The SEC has a new Steve Spurrier and it’s not Lane Kiffin or Mike Leach

One of the best things about SEC football — aside from the incredible on-field play — is the great personalities that have come through the conference. Former Florida Gators/South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier is probably the biggest personality the SEC has seen during its existence. Spurrier, who retired...

Comments / 0

Community Policy