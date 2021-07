SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The State Auditor’s Office says New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s spending from her contingency fund for items such as food and alcohol apparently didn’t violate the law. But the office's report released Wednesday suggested that lawmakers should consider clarifying or tightening up on what spending is allowed. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that the report said state law is unclear on whether particular expenses are directly connected with the governor’s duties or are privileges or allowances for state employees, Auditor Brian Colon said lawmakers should consider reviewing the law and changing it “if they’re uncomfortable with the current approach....”