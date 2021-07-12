Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mason City, IA

Mason City man enters another guilty plea in a third county

By Mike Bunge
KIMT
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of multiple thefts in Cerro Gordo County is pleading guilty to one of them. Curtis Alan Anderson Jr., 22 of Mason City, has entered a guilty plea to second-degree theft for using a stolen truck to steal a construction trailer in Clear Lake. Investigators say the trailer was taken on North Shore Drive on February 2 and held over $30,000 in tools. His sentencing is set for September 7.

www.kimt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Cerro Gordo County, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Cerro Gordo County, IA
Government
Clear Lake, IA
Government
Mason City, IA
Crime & Safety
Mason City, IA
Government
Clear Lake, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Government
City
Clear Lake, IA
City
Mason City, IA
County
Cerro Gordo County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guilty Plea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Biden rolls dice by getting more aggressive on vaccines

President Biden ’s new, more aggressive approach to pressure reluctant or unwilling people to get vaccinated is a risky political play for a president who put defeating the coronavirus at the center of his agenda — though it could also come with a big payoff. It's a decision the White...

Comments / 0

Community Policy