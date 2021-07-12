Mason City man enters another guilty plea in a third county
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of multiple thefts in Cerro Gordo County is pleading guilty to one of them. Curtis Alan Anderson Jr., 22 of Mason City, has entered a guilty plea to second-degree theft for using a stolen truck to steal a construction trailer in Clear Lake. Investigators say the trailer was taken on North Shore Drive on February 2 and held over $30,000 in tools. His sentencing is set for September 7.www.kimt.com
