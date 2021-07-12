CSI Companies Recognized for Maturity in Cybersecurity Transparency
Global leader in healthcare IT research recognizes CSI as an early adopter in cybersecurity initiative. CSI Companies participated in a cybersecurity insights initiative organized by KLAS, a global leader in healthcare information technology and data insights. CSI scored “mature” in all cybersecurity measurement categories and has been recognized for elevating healthcare cybersecurity through transparency.www.stamfordadvocate.com
