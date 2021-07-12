Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

CSI Companies Recognized for Maturity in Cybersecurity Transparency

Stamford Advocate
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal leader in healthcare IT research recognizes CSI as an early adopter in cybersecurity initiative. CSI Companies participated in a cybersecurity insights initiative organized by KLAS, a global leader in healthcare information technology and data insights. CSI scored “mature” in all cybersecurity measurement categories and has been recognized for elevating healthcare cybersecurity through transparency.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare It Division#Recruit Global Staffing#Csicompanies Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Economy
Related
Marketshealthcaredive.com

Telehealth investments soar even as market matures

Spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, investments in telehealth reached a record $5 billion in the second quarter of this year, according to a new report by CB Insights. The investments are more than double what they were in the second quarter of 2020. Six telehealth firms also reached unicorn status.
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Origin Fractal LXP, a Flagship Product From Origin Learning, Is Now ISO 27001 Certified

The Learning Experience Platform receives industry accreditation towards its efforts in data security and compliance. Today, Origin Fractal LXP, a flagship product from Origin Learning, has been conferred with a hallmark certification, the ISO 27001. The Information Security Management System endorsement is in recognition of the company’s consistent efforts towards data security and compliance.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Brother International & TrueSign Form a Strategic Partnership to Provide Secure Electronic Signatures for Today's Remote Business Needs

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (PRWEB) July 30, 2021. It’s with “true joy” that the TrueSign team announces a new collaboration with Brother International Corporation for exclusive scan-to-sign functionality, allowing existing Brother customers to scan hard-copy documents directly into TrueSign for seamless electronic sign and share. Guided by both companies’ shared vision for customer success in today’s increasingly remote work environment, this new strategic partnership will meet businesses’ needs for secure, economical, and virtual business workflows.
BusinessStamford Advocate

NationsBuilders Insurance Services, Inc. (NBIS) Announces Keith Adolf as Assistant Vice President - Risk Management

NationsBuilders Insurance Services, Inc. (NBIS), the industry leader in specialty program insurance, is pleased to announce the addition of Keith Adolf to the team of industry experts. Keith serves as NBIS’s Assistant Vice President of Risk Management, working with the risk management team, claims, business development, program managers, and underwriting to promote Risk Solutions and develop new products based on industry demand. He joins the NBIS team of experts with over 20 years in the crane & rigging industry. Keith’s role at NBIS will include developing partnerships with insurance agency partners, association leaders; and a key resource for the NBIS claims and underwriting teams managing risk management program utilization.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Crowdcube to Provide “Most Comprehensive” and Transparent Platform for Private Company Investments with New Partnership

the European marketplace for shares in private firms, and Crunchbase, an established data platform, have partnered in order to power the “most comprehensive” and transparent platform for private company investment in Europe. Cubex, which officially goes live today (July 28, 2021), will feature “rich” company data offered by Crunchbase...
Economyaithority.com

WNS Recognized as a ‘Leader’ in Multiple Utilities Services and Solutions Quadrants by ISG

WNS Limited, a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, announced that it has been recognized for its differentiated capabilities in Utilities Services and Solutions by ISG, a leading global technology research and advisory firm, in their 2021 Provider Lens Utilities Industry – Services and Solutions Quadrant Report for North America. For Digital Transformation Services and Solutions, WNS was named a ‘Leader’ in the midmarket sector. In addition, the company was named a ‘Leader’ in Intelligent Business Process Management Services for the Utilities industry.
TechnologyGreenwichTime

Invest in the Company Breaking into the Untapped Home Cybersecurity Market

The pandemic-era boom in tech investing led to stratospheric valuations in some of the top NASDAQ companies like Amazon, Facebook, and Apple. Although the tech industry has become the star player in many portfolios, an overlooked sector of the industry is cybersecurity. Recently in the spotlight with the ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline in the southeast U.S., cybersecurity is an industry that some say will only grow as hackers become more prolific; already there are predictions that cybercrime will cost more than $10 trillion annually within the next five years.
IndustryExecutiveBiz

DOE Updates Cybersecurity Evaluation Tool for Energy Companies

The Department of Energy has updated a guidance tool that allows power companies to assess their processes, methods and practices for securing operational and information technology assets. Version 2 of the Cybersecurity Capability Maturity Model seeks to help energy system operators determine how they fare in managing risks to cloud...
Hotchkiss, CODelta County Independent

Hotchkiss business recognized as top solar installation company

The U.S. solar industry is on the upswing, thanks to a pro-renewables presidential administration and increased concern over climate change. Empowered Energy Systems of Hotchkiss, Colorado, has had a front-row seat to this action, with business increasing over the last year. Solar Power World has recognized the company’s installation success by placing Empowered Energy Systems on the 2021 Top Solar Contractors list.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Infosec and UW-Whitewater Partner to Prepare Wisconsin Businesses for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)

Local collaboration brings CMMC certification training to the Cybersecurity Center for Business. Infosec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education company, and the UW-Whitewater Cybersecurity Center for Business (CCB) today announced a strategic partnership to deliver Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB) training to businesses and professionals. The CCB is a comprehensive center for cybersecurity training and education within the UW-Whitewater’s College of Business and Economics.
Businessmartechseries.com

Synthesio, an Ipsos Company, Recognized as a “Leader” in AI-Enabled Consumer Intelligence Platforms

Synthesio, an Ipsos company, today announced that it has been named as a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: AI-Enabled Consumer Intelligence Platforms, Q3 2021. Synthesio, an Ipsos company, today announced that it has been named as a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: AI-Enabled Consumer Intelligence Platforms, Q3 2021. Forrester evaluated the nine most significant providers in the emerging AICI category, and Synthesio tied for the top score in the strategy category.
BusinessInc.com

Radical Transparency in a Publicly-Traded Company? Yes!

Private and public companies are two different animals. The main difference is that public companies are required to share financial information with shareholders and the public and private companies are not. As an employee in a public company, you will likely have some insider knowledge that you really shouldn't share with anyone, to prevent insider trading. This creates a rub--how do you control that information and foster a culture of radical transparency?
South Portland, MEBangor Daily News

ReVision Energy recognized as a top U.S. solar installation company & Best For the World B Corp

SOUTH PORTLAND — After becoming a certified B Corp in 2015 and 100 percent employee-owned in 2017, ReVision Energy is proving that companies can do incredibly well by doing good in the world. This week the company was recognized by Solar Power World magazine as the No. 1 Solar Contractor in Maine and New Hampshire on the 2021 Top Solar Contractors list. It was ranked No. 11 for Residential Solar Contractors nationwide, and No. 10 for Rooftop Solar Contractors nationwide.
Businessmakeuseof.com

The Most Iconic Tech Company Logos: How Many Do You Recognize?

Technology's evolution is relentless. Nowadays, it's not uncommon to see businesses bringing in millions, if not billions, in revenue each year. Even with new companies emerging on what seems like a never-ending basis, some logos simply stick out better than others. You know what we're talking about—the companies with a clear brand message and mission statement.
Politicssecuritymagazine.com

Myth busting the cybersecurity maturity model certification

The role of cybersecurity has never been more prevalent than it is today. Safeguarding controlled government and military data from unauthorized disclosure is not only critical to our national security but also to economic freedom. Up until now, companies that process sensitive government data, whether directly or as a sub-contractor, have only been required to self-attest as to their knowledge of relevant regulatory requirements. In many aspects, self-attestation has proven unsuccessful as evidenced by notable breaches of critical government information in both the public and private sector. Over the past few years, data breaches, ransomware attacks and other cybercrimes have only continued to climb.

Comments / 0

Community Policy