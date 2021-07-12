HBO Max’s ‘FBOY Island’ Teases a Mystery & Steamy Drama in Trailer (VIDEO)

It didn’t take long for “FBoy Island” to make me feel like my brain was leaking out my ears, drip by stupefied drip. Brought to HBO Max by Elan Gale of “The Bachelor,” the new dating reality series is some unholy combination of “Bachelor in Paradise,” “Love Island” and “Too Hot to Handle.” The rules seemingly change by the day, and each episode is an entirely unnecessary full 60 minutes long. But did I still watch every ridiculous minute of “FBoy Island” I had in a single hazy sitting? Yes, of course. At this point in the summer, as the heat thickens and the TV offerings wane, something this proudly dumb can fit the bill just fine.