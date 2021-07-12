Cancel
Video Games

Latest Warzone Glitch Lets Players Drop into the Gulag Out of Turn

By Jack O'Dwyer
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Call of Duty (COD): Warzone players have discovered a way to parachute into the gulag several rounds before they're allowed—resulting in temporary invincibility. Yet another game-breaking glitch has been discovered in Warzone thanks to YouTuber NTrippy, a Canadian content creator and Twitch streamer. In a minute-long video posted to his YouTube channel on Friday, July 9, NTrippy was able to show off just how powerful this glitch truly is. He essentially parachuted into the gulag at least two rounds before his turn and was able to beat other players to death without suffering a single wound.

New York City, NY
Related
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

Warzone bans 50,000 more cheaters but players demand devs do more

Raven Software announced on Friday that they executed two ban waves this week, banning a total of 50,000 accounts. They also stated that they "targetted repeat offenders," though the mechanism by which they would target repeat offenders remains unclear. With the new wave, Warzone has now banned nearly 600,000 cheaters since the release of the game last year.
Video Gamesestnn.com

New Warzone Glitch Sends Gulag Winners To Their Deaths

A bizarre glitch is sending Gulag winners straight to their deaths. Since the latest Season 4 Reloaded update to Warzone, multiple old bugs and glitches have returned. However, this new glitch is possibly the worst of them all, as Gulag winners are being sent to death following redeployment. One Reddit...
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Latest COD Warzone Ban Wave Hits Over 50,000 Accounts

Tired of cheaters in Call of Duty: Warzone? Yeah, you’re not the only one. Raven Software is trying to make the experience better, as the studio announced the latest COD Warzone ban wave, and it’s at over 50,000 accounts!. This announcement was made today, where the studio mentioned they are...
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

New Warzone ‘God Mode’ Invincibility Glitch in Season 4 Reloaded

Warzone players have worked out how to activate a ‘God Mode’ invincibility glitch in Verdansk…. If you’ve played Warzone over the past few months, it’s likely that you’ve come across a cheater of some kind. However, this could be even worse than your average hacker. Players are used to others...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Warzone players dissatisfied as July ban wave removes 50K hackers

The July wave of bans have come through to Warzone as Raven Software removed over 50,000 hackers. But players are still not happy and are not being shy about their feelings. There has been quite the buzz around the Warzone community lately with games being ruined by hackers. Whether it’s going invisible, walling, or just aim-botting, the community has been asking for action to be taken against these cheaters.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Call of Duty: Warzone's red doors are turning players invisible

Mysterious red doors have been appearing in Verdansk since the beginning of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4. Stepping through one will teleport you to a random loot-filled room—or, since the mid-season patch, to another part of the map, although it wasn't immediately clear whether that was intentional or a bug of some sort.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

The Warzone gas bug is back and is eliminating gulag winners

The Call of Duty: Warzone Season Four Reloaded action has already started. Players have been busy hopping into the new Payload game mode, experimenting with the meta shake up, and more. Unfortunately, the mid-season update introduced some previously squashed bugs back into the game. Recently, players have once again been encountering invisible players in Warzone, leading to numerous inevitable deaths. Now, the gulag gas bug has made its unwelcome return to Warzone, leaving players extremely frustrated.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Warzone players reveal which competitive features they most want added

There is no shortage of cosmetics and weapon changes in Call of Duty: Warzone, but players have their eyes set elsewhere. Following a poll directed at the competitive community, it’s clear what features players want most. Season 4 Reloaded had the largest patch to weapons in Warzone history and, understandably,...
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

The latest Call of Duty Warzone ban waves target repeat offenders

Activision banned over 50,000 Call of Duty Warzone accounts last week, according to developer Raven Software. “Targeting repeat offenders, and much more,” the bans were distributed across two waves, the studio said. Activision has now issued over 500,000 Warzone permabans since the free-to-play shooter launched in March 2020. The company...
Video GamesKotaku

Destiny 2 Player Uses Glitches, Skill, And Luck To Solo Latest Raid Boss

One person should not be able to defeat the final boss of Destiny 2’s Vault of Glass raid. The fight is designed in such a way that multiple players in completely different locations have to work together to win the battle. And yet, using a combination of consummate skill, a bit of luck, and a well-known glitch, one player has managed to take Atheon, Time’s Conflux, down all by their lonesome.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Warzone player gets ultimate revenge vs hacker with ‘anti-cheat’ loadout

A Warzone player used a genius ‘anti-cheat’ loadout to overcome a prolific hacker on a thirty-kill-streak, showing how players can get past those cheating to get ahead. Any player with more than a few Warzone matches under their belt is bound to have encountered a hacker. As Raven and Activision continue to flounder against the cheating problems, players continue to lobby them for a comprehensive and exhaustive anti-cheat system.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

NICKMERCS picks out best AR in Warzone meta after buffs and nerfs

Warzone star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff believes the C58 is going to become meta after the recent round of buffs and nerfs, comparing it to the pre-nerf AMAX. As Warzone has undergone changes and weapons have been buffed and nerfed, plenty of players have tried to get ahead of the meta changes by picking up different weapons.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

The Wild Warzone Plague That Could Infect Other Players

Update 7/20/21: "Call of Duty" data miner and leaker @CallofDutyHope reports that a "silent update" to the game has fixed the hack boosting players' accounts to level 1,000. It appears a "Call of Duty: Warzone" hack that spreads from player to player is getting worse. Just last week, the hack was forcing pro players to cheat, raising them to level 1,000 and unlocking all weapons and skins. Even worse, TheGamer's Rhiannon Bevan has theorized that the hack may be jumping from player to player when one kills another.
Video GamesGamespot

Call Of Duty: Warzone Update Fixes Dead Silence Glitch And More

A new patch is now available for Call of Duty: Warzone, but don't expect very much in the way of changes or significant improvements. This newest patch, released on July 21, is mainly focused on squashing bugs. The July 21 update removes the "Report Offensive Chat" button temporarily. It was...
Video GamesDigital Trends

Latest Warzone patch fixes dreaded ‘infinite Dead Silence’ glitch

If you’ve been shot down, beat down, or otherwise hassled by the ninjas sprinting silently through Call of Duty: Warzone, worry no more. A patch for the game released by developer Raven Software today addresses the infinite Dead Silence glitch, as well as some other smaller issues that the burgeoning battle royale has.

