On July 17, 2020, more than four months into a global pandemic, Arkansas was averaging 708 new COVID-19 cases per day. One year and three FDA-approved vaccines later, Arkansas is now averaging 1,017 cases per day. The record numbers show what can happen when, despite the spread of a highly infectious new strain of the virus, most people fail to get fully vaccinated.