Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

New this week: A ‘Space Jam’ sequel and new John Mayer tunes

By The Associated Press
TribTown.com
 18 days ago

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — LeBron James leads the Tunes against the Goons in “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” a sequel to the 1996 movie that had Michael Jordan headlining with Bugs Bunny. Director Malcolm D. Lee didn’t necessarily feel beholden to that first movie though. “I didn’t feel like, ‘Oh, I have to pay homage to that movie.’” It was more about the long legacy of the Looney Tunes more so than that particular film,” he told the AP earlier this year. It’ll be available on HBO Max free for subscribers for 31 days starting Friday, as well as in theaters. Lee said it was the “epitome of a popcorn movie” and even got the stamp of approval from what he says is the toughest audience of all: His 12-year-old son.

www.tribtown.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
John Mayer
Person
Big Freedia
Person
Shane Jacobson
Person
Marta Dusseldorp
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
Jane Goodall
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Lil Uzi Vert
Person
Malcolm D. Lee
Person
Kofi Kingston
Person
Maren Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Jam#Hbo Max#The Associated Press#Hbo#The Jonas Brothers#Goin Looney#Ap Entertainment#Australian#Curiositystream#Wwe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
Related
NBAPosted by
The Independent

Space Jam: LeBron James hits back at ‘haters’ as poorly reviewed sequel A New Legacy tops the box office

Basketball icon LeBron James has responded to the “haters” of his new film, Space Jam sequel A New Legacy.The film sees James star alongside a roster of Looney Tunes characters, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Speedy Gonzales.James plays a fictionalised version of himself, in the vein of Michael Jordan in the original Space Jam.Reviews of the film have been largely negative, with the film currently holding a score of just 30 per cent on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.In a two-star review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey wrote: “No one expected Space Jam: A New Legacy, considering...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Lil Baby, Kirk Franklin Drop Video for ‘Space Jam’ Song ‘We Win’

Over two months after Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin released their Space Jam: A New Legacy contribution “We Win,” the pair have finally dropped a video to accompany the single. The video combines footage from the LeBron James and Looney Tunes-starring film with shots of Franklin and Lil Baby performing the track on a basketball court. Lil Baby previously told Rolling Stone of the collaboration, “Working with a legend like Kirk Franklin was cool. I’m proud this is a song that my grandma and kids can listen to, while at the same time I’m still being authentically me. I’m always looking to grow...
MusicBillboard

Nelly's 'Dilemma' Video Joins YouTube's Billion Views Club: 'Super Dope'

Nelly is in the club. The St. Louis rapper's 2002 smash "Dilemma" became the latest video to rack up more than one billion views on YouTube. The third single from the MC's sophomore album, Nellyville, memorably features Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland on the hook -- as well as an iconic sample of Patti LaBelle's 1983 song "Love, Need and Want You" -- but it's the lovestruck Benny Boom-directed visual that you likely remember the most.
MoviesComicBook

Space Jam: A New Legacy Reminds Us Why the Looney Tunes Are So Great

It's no secret that Space Jam: A New Legacy is filled to the brim with various properties from the mountain of intellectual wealth over at Warner Bros. The trailers to the long-awaited Space Jam sequel, which debuted Friday in theaters and on HBO Max, were packed with references to things like The Matrix, Harry Potter, and Game of Thrones. There are even more references and cameos in the final product, but if you look at the story beyond that, New Legacy's focus is the beloved Looney Tunes.
Moviesaudacy.com

Space Jam: A New Legacy

In 1996 Space Jam hit the theaters and pulled in an astonishing 230 million dollars worldwide. The greatest basketball player of our time, Michael Jordan, starred in the tale of a retired champion recruited by the Looney Tunes to help them win a game that could earn them their freedom.
MusicSturgis Journal

The Farr Side: John Mayer gets in-tune with himself

John Mayer is in-the-moment. That is, if the moment was, say, the 1980s. It’s cool, though. Why not? If everybody else can channel the greatest decade for music, he’s no exception. I’ve seen glimpses of Mayer for the past couple of months on social media and he looks good. He...
Musiclionheartv.net

John Mayer releases retro-inspired new album, ‘Sob Rock’

GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, guitarist, and producer John Mayer has finally released his eight studio album, Sob Rock via Columbia Records and Sony Music. Produced by John Mayer and Don Was, and recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles, the album marks Mayer’s first solo offering since 2017’s The Search for Everything.
MoviesVox

The new Space Jam is apocalyptic horror

On Monday night, I sat in a dark theater, staring up at the movie screen, asking myself a perhaps-unanswerable question: What exactly does Hollywood think an “algorithm” is?. By definition, an algorithm is code that sends a computer through a set of operations to solve a problem — calculating a...
Moviesromper.com

Zendaya Was Surprised By Backlash About Lola Bunny’s New Look In Space Jam Sequel

The long-awaited and much-anticipated Space Jam sequel is finally out! Like MJ before him, Lebron James will join the hilarious and famous Toon Squad. As fans will notice, a few things look different in Space Jam: A New Legacy, including Lola Bunny’s look. The change sparked a bit of controversy, which caught Zendaya, who portrays the character in the sequel, off guard.
Houston, TXculturemap.com

Grammy-winning heartthrob John Mayer heads to Houston on new tour

Tall, dreamy, and possessing a sultry voice and serious guitar chops, John Mayer has been a pop culture force since he exploded on the scene with his quintuple-platinum 2001 debut album Room For Squares (who can forget the singalong chorus of “Why Georgia?”). Since then, he’s managed to concoct perfect...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Space Jam: A New Legacy Streaming: How To Watch The Lebron James Looney Tunes Movies Online

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The live-action/animation crossover event of the century is finally here! That’s right, the long awaited (and even longer rumored) Space Jam: A New Legacy, which sees Lebron James team up with some of Looney Tunes and Warner Bros. all-stars, opens in theaters Friday, July 16, bringing on-court action we haven’t seen in a quarter-century. But in addition to watching all the action on the silver screen, you can also watch the new and improved Tune Squad take on a new and even more formidable enemy from the comfort of your own home.
MusicRefinery29

Surprise, Surprise — The New Space Jam Soundtrack Is A Banger

When the original Space Jam premiered in 1996, one of the most exciting parts of the sports adventure was its star-studded soundtrack. The accompanying album featured some of music's biggest names; Jay-Z, Monica, Barry White, D'Angelo, Busta Rhymes, and Salt-N-Pepa all lended their vocals to the intergalactic fantasy film. Decades...
Moviespraisebaltimore.com

Director of First ‘Space Jam’ Movie Not Impressed With Sequel

The new sequel to ‘Space Jam’ is out and has become a smash hit with moviegoers, but not everyone is a fan of the movie. Joe Pytka, the director behind the original ‘Jam’ back in 1996 with NBA legend Michael Jordan as the star, gave his thoughts on ‘A New Legacy,’ which this time stars current NBA GOAT LeBron James, which was directed by Malcolm D. Lee.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

John Mayer Hits No. 1 Spot on Album Chart with New Project ‘Sob Rock’

From pop to jazz, country and Americana, there are few genres John Mayer hasn’t touched on, and he’s got another hit in ‘Sob Rock’s decidedly 80’s slow jams. Admittedly, ‘Sob Rock’ is not my favorite John Mayer album. Far from it, in fact. As both a fan of his and the 80s ridiculously jubilant array of musical acts, my expectations may have been too high. Mayer is an incredibly talented songwriter and guitarist – but perhaps I was expecting a bit more Hall & Oates from Mayer’s version of 80s soft rock than, well, the true sob rock that ‘Sob Rock’ delivers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy