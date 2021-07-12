L’field man seriously injured after being shot with air pellet gun, 2 L’field men arrested
The Leitchfield Police Department is investigating an air pellet gun shooting that seriously injured a Leitchfield man. Sunday evening at approximately 7:10, Leitchfield police, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded to the 1100 block of Deshea Drive after 38-year-old Nathan Denham, of Leitchfield, arrived at a residence with a gunshot wound to his arm, with the victim telling law enforcement he had been shot on Maple Street in Leitchfield.www.k105.com
