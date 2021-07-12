Brush fire along I-5 near Everett blocks lanes
EVERETT, Wash. — A brush fire shut down lanes of southbound I-5 near Everett Monday.
The fire just south of SR 526 was reported around 10:40 a.m. The two right lanes were closed while fire crews put out the flames and looked for hot spots.
By 11:30 a.m., Washington State Department of Transportation officials said some fire crews remained at the scene, but only the ramp toward the nearby rest area remained blocked.
No injuries have been reported.
