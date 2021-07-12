Cancel
Everett, WA

Brush fire along I-5 near Everett blocks lanes

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 18 days ago
EVERETT, Wash. — A brush fire shut down lanes of southbound I-5 near Everett Monday.

The fire just south of SR 526 was reported around 10:40 a.m. The two right lanes were closed while fire crews put out the flames and looked for hot spots.

By 11:30 a.m., Washington State Department of Transportation officials said some fire crews remained at the scene, but only the ramp toward the nearby rest area remained blocked.

No injuries have been reported.

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

