Brush fire along I-5 near Everett blocks lanes

EVERETT, Wash. — A brush fire shut down lanes of southbound I-5 near Everett Monday.

The fire just south of SR 526 was reported around 10:40 a.m. The two right lanes were closed while fire crews put out the flames and looked for hot spots.

By 11:30 a.m., Washington State Department of Transportation officials said some fire crews remained at the scene, but only the ramp toward the nearby rest area remained blocked.

No injuries have been reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group