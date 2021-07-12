Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Kimball Shinkoskey: Utahns don’t care about public health

By Kimball Shinkoskey
Salt Lake Tribune
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been said that country music consists of three chords and the truth. But country music, like politics, tells only part of the truth. History tells the rest. Utah is now stumbling backward into our fourth wave of COVID devastation. Who among Utah leaders in health care, business, government, education, law enforcement, the churches, will stand up to finally lead Utahns effectively throughout this long summer, and into an even longer fall and winter? Is a fourth unnecessary wave an example of “Life elevated,” or is it actually more like “Disregard and death elevated”?

www.sltrib.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
City
Washington, UT
City
Woods Cross, UT
State
Ohio State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Utah Health
Local
Utah Education
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utahns#Covid#Republican#Democratic#Israelite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Country
Egypt
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Congress fails to extend eviction moratorium expiring Saturday

WASHINGTON — House Democrats on Friday failed to push through a last-minute extension of the federal eviction moratorium that expires Saturday, leaving town for a seven-week recess without holding a vote. The eleventh-hour bid, which came as thousands of people may soon face the process of being forced from their...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy charged a sailor Thursday with starting a fire last year that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard docked off San Diego, marking the maritime branch's worst warship blaze outside of combat in recent memory. The amphibious assault ship burned for more than four days. Left...

Comments / 1

Community Policy