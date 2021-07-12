Kimball Shinkoskey: Utahns don’t care about public health

It has been said that country music consists of three chords and the truth. But country music, like politics, tells only part of the truth. History tells the rest. Utah is now stumbling backward into our fourth wave of COVID devastation. Who among Utah leaders in health care, business, government, education, law enforcement, the churches, will stand up to finally lead Utahns effectively throughout this long summer, and into an even longer fall and winter? Is a fourth unnecessary wave an example of “Life elevated,” or is it actually more like “Disregard and death elevated”?