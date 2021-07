Friday is a big day for the Fighting Illini basketball program as Kofi Cockburn announced that Friday will be the day that he makes his decision on where he will be playing college basketball this upcoming season. Cockburn has played the past 2 seasons for the Illini before putting his name in the NBA draft after the Illini’s disappointing run in the NCAA tournament. Cockburn withdrew his name from the NBA draft a couple of weeks ago and then entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Reports are that Cockburn is down to three schools, Kentucky, Florida State, or returning to the Illini. A return to Illinois would be a huge boost for an Illini program that is hoping to sustain some of the success it had last season.