Amber Alert canceled for 2-year-old boy from East Cleveland

UPDATE: This child has been found. Identifying details have been removed from the story.

The East Cleveland Police Department has canceled an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old boy taken in a Ford Fusion Monday afternoon.

East Cleveland police said they were looking for a white 2008 Ford Fusion.

The vehicle was taken with a 2-year-old male inside. The boy was last seen wearing a gray and white shirt.

The boy was last seen in the area of Elderwood Avenue in East Cleveland.

