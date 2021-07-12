Could Shohei Ohtani hit a ball 550 feet in HR Derby? Matt Holliday thinks so

MINNEAPOLIS -- After starting off the second half of the season in a slump by his standards, two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani has started to turn things around at the plate. After doubling twice on Saturday, Ohtani smacked his Major League-leading 35th homer of the year on Sunday in a 6-2 win against the Twins in the series finale at Target Field. Ohtani’s solo blast gave the Angels the lead and came off lefty reliever Danny Coulombe, who was brought in to face him with one out in the sixth.