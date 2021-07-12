Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

White House dodges question on size of Democratic infrastructure bill

By Alex Gangitano
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10zNJI_0auacbSG00

The White House dodged a question Monday on the size of an infrastructure proposal that Democrats are aiming to pass through the budget reconciliation process, allowing them to sidestep a GOP filibuster.

“I will say that, as it relates to the budget reconciliation process, that of course is for members of the Senate to work through what they can all collectively support together to get enough votes,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during Monday's press briefing in response to a reporter's question on whether the administration had decided on a dollar amount for the bill.

Psaki said President Biden will advocate for certain provisions to be included in the eventual legislation but did not specify a preferred price tag.

“The president will continue to advocate for components of his Build Back Better agenda, the American Families Plan, components he’s laid out in his budget and pieces of his American Jobs Plan that were not included in the bipartisan package," Psaki said, adding that "those will be his priorities" as he talks with Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and other lawmakers.

Sanders, who has said Democrats are considering a measure that could cost $6 trillion, has said he will not support the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill without a larger measure that Democrats could pass without any Republican votes. Democratic leadership is pursuing a two-track system to pass the bipartisan infrastructure deal and the separate bill through budget reconciliation.

“Back in April, when the president said we would move forward on two tracks — that we would seek a bipartisan agreement on infrastructure and that we would work with Democrats on a budget reconciliation process that included key components of the American Families Plan — there was some skepticism about the possibility of that moving forward and that’s a diplomatic definition of how the broad reaction was,” Psaki said.

She said the same kind of reaction is happening now with the reconciliation package.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) has vowed to take up both the bipartisan bill and a budget resolution, which would pave the way for the larger Democratic measure, before the Senate starts its August recess.

Psaki said Biden will be engaged with lawmakers during the negotiations process and invite members of Congress to the White House for discussions as needed.

When asked how confident the White House was on the bipartisan infrastructure deal passing the Senate, Psaki said, “We’re ready for it.”

The bipartisan bill will require support from at least 60 senators in the 50-50 Senate. Progressives have raised concerns about voting for the legislation unless there's a guarantee of passing a larger reconciliation bill.

Comments / 21

The Hill

The Hill

287K+
Followers
30K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Infrastructure#Democratic#The White House#Gop#Senate Budget Committee#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
White House
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden backs effort to include immigration in budget package

President Biden on Thursday unequivocally backed Democratic efforts to include immigration in the budget as a way to navigate narrow margins in the Senate. "I think we should include in the reconciliation bill the immigration proposal," Biden told reporters as he left the White House to accompany first lady Jill Biden to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Comment: Republicans should back Biden’s infrastructure deal

President Biden has proved himself fairly desperate to get a deal with Senate Republicans on infrastructure. Now he appears to have one; and they ought to take yes for an answer. As of this writing, negotiators from the two parties have an agreement on a bipartisan infrastructure framework, or BIF....
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats warn shrinking Biden's spending plan could backfire

Democrats are warning that any attempts by moderates to pare down a $3.5 trillion spending package could threaten President Biden ’s top legislative priority and leave the party empty-handed. Progressive Democrats are sounding the alarm after Sen. Kyrsten Sinema ’s (D-Ariz.) warned Wednesday that she doesn’t support a $3.5 trillion...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate starts infrastructure debate amid 11th-hour drama

The Senate voted on Friday to formally start debating a bipartisan infrastructure proposal after a last-minute snag briefly threw the chamber into chaos. Senators voted 66-28 to start debate. Senators are using a shell bill that they intend to swap the bipartisan group’s legislation into once it is finished. Sixteen...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump continues GOP pressure campaign on infrastructure

Former President Trump is ramping up his pressure campaign over a bipartisan infrastructure package, accusing Senate Republicans of “caving” to Democrats on the deal. In a statement — his latest in a series condemning the infrastructure deal — Trump said that the proposal amounted to a “‘carrot’ for a massive socialist expansion,” allowing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to bait Republicans into approving other parts of Democrats’ policy agenda.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WGAU

Pelosi, Schumer to huddle with Biden on voting legislation

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Top congressional Democrats will huddle with President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday, looking to salvage their effort to enact federal voting legislation that could counter state laws restricting access to the ballot. The meeting between Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump blows fuse over GOP moving forward on infrastructure deal

Former President Trump lashed out at Senate Republicans on Thursday after the upper chamber voted to take up debate on a bipartisan infrastructure package, accusing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and “RINOs,” short for "Republicans in name only," of surrendering to Democrats. “Under the weak leadership of Mitch McConnell,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

Republicans are accusing Democrats of dodging a key Jan. 6 question. Congress already held hearings to answer it

House Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), have frequently suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her fellow Democrats are dodging the question of why the Capitol Police force was unprepared for the Jan. 6 riot as they try to get to the bottom of the events of that day.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Senate infrastructure deal is a win for bipartisanship, thanks to Sen. Sinema

I remember the angry texts, emails and calls. In April 2017, many of my Republican friends and constituents questioned why, only months after President Donald Trump was sworn in, I joined 60 of my Senate colleagues in sending a bipartisan letter to Senate leadership calling for the filibuster to be preserved. My GOP supporters wanted to know why I did not support a procedural change that would ultimately make it easier to pass Trump’s agenda.

Comments / 21

Community Policy